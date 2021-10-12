Terance Mann signs contract extension with LA Clippers

Terance Mann, who played at Florida State from 2015-2019, has signed an extension to stay with the Los Angeles Clippers. The deal is worth $22 million over two years, per ESPN.

Mann emerged as a key player for the Clippers in the playoffs with a 39-point outburst, a career high in either NBA or college, in a comeback win in Game 6 of the Western Conference Semifinals against the Utah Jazz. His performance was a massive reason the Clippers reached their first Conference Finals in team history. He still has two years remaining on his rookie deal, so this deal will keep him in Los Angeles through the 2024-25 season.

READ MORE: ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit shows love to Florida State, Mike Norvell, and Jordan Travis

Mann came into Florida State as one of the players that helped change the culture, as part of the heralded 2015 recruiting class with Dwayne Bacon, Malik Beasley, and Christ Koumadje. Over his junior and senior seasons in Tallahassee, he averaged 12.0 PPG, 6.0 RPG, and 2.8 APG and led FSU to an ACC Title Game appearance in 2019 and an Elite 8 appearance in 2018 while playing injured.

He was the 48th pick of the 2019 NBA Draft, originally selected by the Clippers.

READ MORE: Florida State wide receiver enters transfer portal