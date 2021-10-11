    • October 11, 2021
    Florida State wide receiver enters Transfer Portal

    The former-four star recruit is exploring his options elsewhere.
    It's a BYE week so that means it should be a relatively quiet couple of days surrounding Florida State football, right? Wrong. 

    On Monday morning, it was announced that redshirt freshman wide receiver Bryan Robinson had entered the Transfer Portal.

    The Florida native had a few setbacks during fall camp and had only appeared in one of the Seminoles' first six games in 2021. Last season, an ankle injury limited him to reserve action in just three games. 

    Prior to Robinson's ankle injury, he had been lighting it up during fall camp and there was hope he could develop into an instant impact player. Since then, it's been tough for him to get back fully healthy.

    This is a pretty big blow considering FSU's lack of consistency at wide receiver. The team's top pass-catcher through the first half of the season, veteran Ontaria Wilson, has just 11 catches for 171 yards and three touchdowns. 

    There was optimism that Robinson could break into the rotation at some point this season. Unfortunately, that's not going to happen with him electing to enter the portal. Technically, Robinson could still return to the team but that doesn't typically happen in this scenario. 

    The Palm Beach Central product originally signed with Florida State as a member of the 2020 class. Robinson was ranked as the No. 180 overall prospect, the No. 32 WR, and the No. 28 recruit in the state of Florida. He had previously been committed to Miami before the Seminoles hired Ron Dugans to be their wide receivers coach. 

