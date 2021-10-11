    • October 11, 2021
    ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit shows love to Florida State, Mike Norvell, and Jordan Travis

    The ESPN host is liking what he's seeing from Florida State.
    Author:

    Florida State’s two-game winning streak has shown marked improvement overall for the team. The way they handled North Carolina this past weekend caught the attention of some of college football’s most influential commentators.

    After the season-opener versus Notre Dame Kirk Herbstreit couldn’t give enough praise to Florida State for both the effort by the team and the electric environment created by the fans. During the Seminoles’ slow start Herbstreit has commented both positively and negatively about FSU - it’s fair to say that he’s been on point about FSU so far this season.

    READ MORE: Florida State wide receiver enters transfer portal 

    The 35-25 win at North Carolina caught Kirk’s attention this week as he named Florida State one of his seven top-performing teams of the week. In an incredible week of college football, it’s nice to see the Seminoles shine in a positive light. 

    No image description

    READ MORE: Recruits react to Florida State's win over North Carolina

    FSU joins Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Iowa, Boise State, Arizona State, and FSU’s next opponent, UMass.

    Continuing the spotlight on FSU, Herbstreit also named quarterback Jordan Travis one of his top 8 players of the week after having 266 yards of total offense and 5 touchdowns. It’s back-to-back weeks that Travis has shown his top form.

    READ MORE: Three thoughts on FSU's upset win in North Carolina

    To finish out the accolades Mike Norvell was named one of Kirk’s top 3 coaches for the week. That says a lot as FSU continues to improve the small things that have helped them seemingly turn the corner after their slow start.

