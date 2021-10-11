ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit shows love to Florida State, Mike Norvell, and Jordan Travis

The ESPN host is liking what he's seeing from Florida State.

Florida State’s two-game winning streak has shown marked improvement overall for the team. The way they handled North Carolina this past weekend caught the attention of some of college football’s most influential commentators.

After the season-opener versus Notre Dame Kirk Herbstreit couldn’t give enough praise to Florida State for both the effort by the team and the electric environment created by the fans. During the Seminoles’ slow start Herbstreit has commented both positively and negatively about FSU - it’s fair to say that he’s been on point about FSU so far this season.

The 35-25 win at North Carolina caught Kirk’s attention this week as he named Florida State one of his seven top-performing teams of the week. In an incredible week of college football, it’s nice to see the Seminoles shine in a positive light.

FSU joins Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Iowa, Boise State, Arizona State, and FSU’s next opponent, UMass.

Continuing the spotlight on FSU, Herbstreit also named quarterback Jordan Travis one of his top 8 players of the week after having 266 yards of total offense and 5 touchdowns. It’s back-to-back weeks that Travis has shown his top form.

To finish out the accolades Mike Norvell was named one of Kirk’s top 3 coaches for the week. That says a lot as FSU continues to improve the small things that have helped them seemingly turn the corner after their slow start.