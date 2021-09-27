Top-50 forward releases top-3 schools

FSU has been steadily battling in this recruitment over the last few months.

Top-50 2022 forward Dillon Mitchell announced his top schools on Monday afternoon. The list included Florida State, Tennessee, and Texas.

At 6-foot-8, 185-pounds, Mitchell ​is a long, lengthy athletic forward that can play guard if needed. He is known for attacking the rim where he finishes almost anything through contact, Mitchell catches lots of lobs with his vertical being as high as anyone in the country. Lastly, he thrives on the defensive end where he blocks shots, gets steals, and has amazing help defense. The one question with the Montverde product is his shooting ability. At EYBL Dillon was simply just not good shooting the ball from the free-throw line or the 3 but since then he has taken some steps forward.

Moving on to the schools that made the cut.

1. Tennessee

The Florida native's relationship is not only with the staf​f, but one of his best friends BJ Edwards (who was on his Tennessee visit with him) has played a big factor in his recruitment. The Tennessee staff is going after Mitchell very hard. They even had NBA star Kevin Durant, who was coached by Rick Barnes, FaceTime him to talk about how Barnes is the right coach for him and the comparisons between their games.

2. Texas

The Longhorns being on this list may surprise some people but they have been making a last-second run at Mitchell for a couple of months now. Texas is seen as the third option but never count out Chris Beard in a recruitment

3. Florida State

Lastly, Florida State the 'Noles have been the expected leader in this recruitment for some time now as Mitchell is from the state and his mother has season football tickets. Mitchell talks all the time about how he sees himself fitting into Florida State's system.

“They take guys like me and put them in the pros all the time. Guys like Devin Vassell, Patrick Williams​, Scottie Barnes all of them.”

The Montverde academy forward has very good relationships with the coaches and players in Tallahassee.

Mitchell wants to announce his decision before the early signing period.

