Duke Basketball Transfer Receiving Interest From Florida State
Florida State has seen a complete roster turnover in the college basketball transfer portal. A handful of players -- including the majority of the rotation and veteran experince -- have already departed from Tallahassee.
The Seminoles aren't the only program dealing with portal issues. It's a problem across all of college basketball, and really all of college athletics. Still, Leonard Hamilton is going to have to rebuild his roster for the upcoming season. They've got a combination of production and talent to replace while also needing to address experience and seniority.
While the Seminoles have only landed one commitment out of the portal, they are showing interest in a variety of players. According to League Ready, the Seminoles are among a long list of teams to have reached out to former Duke forward and McDonald's All-American Sean Stewart in the portal.
Stewart appeared in 33 games -- starting none of them -- averaging 2.6 points and 3.2 rebounds in 8.3 minutes per game. The 6-foot-9, 227-pound forward is a Florida native, spending time in Windermere, FL, and Montverde.
The athletic forward might be shorter, but he makes up for that with his athleticism. This helps him defensively, where he brings his biggest impact. His offensive game is a work in progress, but he provides value on the fast break in the open floor and above the rim.
Florida State will be seemingly competing against programs like Kentucky, Arkansas, Kansas State, USC and many others in pursuit of Stewart. He's got plenty of potential and would be a huge addition for Florida State, who has three incoming recruits out of high school to start the roster building process with.
The basketball program is going to look substantially different in Tallahassee this fall, but Stewart's potential and defense would be a great start to bringing in talents from the portal.
