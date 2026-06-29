FSU Basketball Forward To Play NBA Summer League With Boston Celtics

The 2026 NBA Draft has concluded, which saw Luke Loucks have his first player drafted as the head coach at Florida State, as Lajae Jones went 54th overall to the Golden State Warriors.

The next day, Robert McCray V was signed by the Los Angeles Lakers to an Exhibit-10 contract, which allows McCray to play on the Summer League team and go through training camp, but if he gets waived, they would retain his G-League rights.

Chauncey Wiggins was the last player who had been receiving NBA interest in the pre-draft process, working out for a handful of teams, such as the Dallas Mavericks, Phoenix Suns, LA Lakers, and more.

As first reported by Jake Weingarten of Stockrisers, Chauncey Wiggins has signed a Summer League contract with the Boston Celtics. He will be the 5th confirmed former Seminole who will play in Las Vegas, as Baba Miller was drafted in the second round by the LA Clippers, and Darin Green Jr. will play for the Mavericks.

SIGNED ‼️



Chauncey Wiggins has inked a Summer League contract with the Boston Celtics. #NoleFamily | #Connected 🍢 pic.twitter.com/YnqNIVUnBx — Florida State Men’s Basketball (@FSUHoops) June 29, 2026

Wiggins struggled at the start of the season, but he was great down the stretch.

In the final 13 games, a stretch where FSU went 10-3 and was one of the best teams in college basketball, Wiggins averaged 15.7 PPG while shooting a blistering 50% from three and 80.6% from the free-throw line.

If he can expand on that final stretch of the season, he could turn into a solid role player in the NBA, especially in a system like the Celtics, who are built around spacing the floor with three-point shooting.

At 6'10", Wiggins would be a great fit if he's able to impress in the Summer League and work his way up.

Mar 4, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Florida State Seminoles forward Chauncey Wiggins (7) reacts as he leaves the court after defeating the Pittsburgh Panthers at the Petersen Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Seminoles Taking Over NBA Summer League

Florida State is continuing to add more and more players to the NBA Summer League, which will be great for the program that Luke Loucks is trying to build.

We haven't even mentioned Jamir Watkins yet, who could be back in the Summer League playing for the Washington Wizards. He signed a standard NBA contract near the end of last year and has a team option this offseason, which should be decided on today.

The deadline for those team options was earlier in the evening, but nothing has been announced about Watkins yet.

Assuming Watkins plays in the Summer League, that would be six Seminoles to watch in Las Vegas starting on July 9th. As Luke Loucks tries to build his program, getting more eyes on former FSU players will be huge.

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