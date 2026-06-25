Lakers Sign Star FSU Basketball Guard After Going Undrafted

The 2026 NBA Draft has now concluded, which saw two former Florida State Seminoles get drafted: Baba Miller (who finished his career at Cincinnati) went 36th overall to the LA Clippers, and Lajae Jones went 54th overall to the Golden State Warriors. FSU head coach Luke Loucks used to be with the Warriors organization, so he may have helped there.

The one everyone was waiting on was Robert McCray V, Florida State's leading scorer for the 2025-26 season. He went undrafted and nearly went 24 hours without being picked up. However, it was announced late Thursday evening that McCray will be signing an Exhibit-10 contract with the Los Angeles Lakers.

An Exhibit-10 contract is a step up from just a standard Summer League deal, as if the player on the contract is waived, it gives that team their G-League rights. It's a little surprising that McCray wasn't able to secure a two-way contract, but with strong enough play in the Summer League, he can always be converted.

McCray averaged 16.3 PPG, 6.1 APG, and 3.8 RPG for Florida State this season. He started his career at Wake Forest, transferred to Jacksonville, then followed assistant coach Michael Fly over from JU to FSU once Loucks took the head coaching job. A big reason for FSU's success down the stretch was McCray. In the final 15 games, he averaged 19.5 PPG, 5.5 APG, and 3.9 RPG. He also set the program record for assists in a game in his very first game with 17 against Alcorn State.

As of now, the Lakers have one two-way contract remaining, as they've signed Vanderbilt's AK Okereke and Miami (OH)'s Peter Suder to two-ways. If McCray stands out, he could earn that last spot, and he is physical enough to shine.

NEWS: Florida State’s Robert McCray V has agreed to an Exhibit-10 contract with the Los Angeles Lakers, sources tell DraftExpress.



The 6’4” guard led the Seminoles in scoring and assists en route to All-ACC honors.



Super bouncy athlete with a 43” max vert. pic.twitter.com/zzNkzA6JRh — Jon Chepkevich (@JonChep) June 25, 2026

'Noles in the Pros 2026

The Summer League will start on July 3rd for some teams, but every team will be in Las Vegas starting on July 9th, which will run through July 19th.

Lajae Jones will be one of the key watchpoints for the Golden State Warriors as their second-round pick. He's likely in line for a two-way contract.

Former Seminole Darin Green Jr. signed a Summer League deal with the Dallas Mavericks after starting his pro career in Israel.

The other name to watch is Chauncey Wiggins. He had some pre-draft workouts but remains unsigned at this point. He played well enough in the last 15 games to earn a chance, and he has the size and shooting that a lot of teams like.

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