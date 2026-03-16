FSU Basketball's Luke Loucks Sends Bold Message Ahead of March Madness

Florida State did not make the NCAA Tournament in its first season under Luke Loucks, finishing 18-15 on the season, as a bad stretch in non-conference play and early in ACC competition cost them. However, they were one of the hottest teams in the country late, winning 10 of their last 13 games in the regular season, winning their opening round ACC Tournament game against Cal, before going toe-to-toe with Duke, falling just short after Robert McCray V's game-winning attempt hit the back iron.

Had FSU been able to win that game, they may have put them at least on the bubble of making the NCAA Tournament. Instead, they fell just short, and FSU declined an NIT bid, ending their season. Luke Loucks doesn't plan on staying out of the NCAA Tournament long, as he made the following post on Twitter/X as soon as the full bracket was revealed.

"Congratulations to all of the teams that were selected for the NCAA tournament. It is the best tournament on Earth. @FSUHoops will be invited to the party soon enough and we won’t stop working until we get back to dancing every season.



I see a lot of teams we would beat right now! Go Noles!!"

Congratulations to all of the teams that were selected for the NCAA tournament. It is the best tournament on Earth. @FSUHoops will be invited to the party soon enough and we won’t stop working until we get back to dancing every season.



I see a lot of teams we would beat right… — Luke Loucks (@lukeloucks) March 15, 2026

Few teams were playing better basketball than the Seminoles down the stretch, and they dominated SMU at home in the last regular-season game of the year. SMU ended up being one of the last teams into the Tournament, as an injury to BJ Edwards caused them to lose 5 of their last 6 games. A lot of teams ending up sliding into the Tournament, despite poor closes to the season.

Had FSU not lost to UMass, or had they been able to beat Duke (or change any of their close losses to Wake Forest, Florida, the first Duke game, Virginia, at SMU, etc.), they would've had a real argument to get in.

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Luke Loucks during the first half against the Duke Blue Devils at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

What Has to Happen For Florida State to Get Back to NCAA Tournament?

FSU's ultimate goal is to be in the NCAA Tournament consistently. They haven't made the Big Dance since 2021, when they made the Sweet Sixteen with Scottie Barnes, RaiQuan Gray, and Balsa Koprivica.

That needs to change, but it's a different ballgame. It's no longer about recruiting and developing; it's about landing high-impact transfers and supplementing them with talented players who can develop and may want to stick around.

Florida State is going to need an almost entirely new starting lineup. They have six seniors graduating, and players like Robert McCray V, Lajae Jones, Chauncey Wiggins, and Alex Steen were big reasons for the late-season turnaround.

They need to improve on the glass. Incoming freshman Marcis Ponder will help with that, but they'd like a veteran in the room, too. And they're going to need another ball-dominant guard who can control the offense like McCray. Adding more consistent shooting would be great, as well.

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