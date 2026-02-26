Washington Wizards Sign Former FSU Basketball Star to Standard NBA Contract

Jamir Watkins ended up being the final NBA draft pick of the Leonard Hamilton era, as he was selected with the 43rd overall pick in the second round of the 2025 NBA Draft. He was initially taken with a pick owned by the Utah Jazz, but that pick was sent to the Washington Wizards on draft night, which is the NBA team Coach Hamilton spent a season with.

Watkins was initially put on a two-way contract, meaning he'd have to spend some time in the NBA's G-League while staying active for a maximum of 50 games in the NBA. However, after the NBA's trade deadline that allowed the Wizards to create some roster space, the Wizards have converted Jamir Watkins to a standard two-year NBA contract, per ESPN's Shams Charania.

The Washington Wizards are signing two-way guard Jamir Watkins to a new two-year contract, agents Drew Morrison and Sam Rose of CAA Sports tell ESPN. Watkins has averaged 13.2 points and one steal in his last six games. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 26, 2026

Watkins has really impressed in the last few weeks, averaging 13.2 PPG over the last six games, making an impact as a two-way glue guy. He's a tough-noised defender, and has filled in with some injuries.

The Wizards made some big swings this season, trading for injured stars Trae Young and Anthony Davis, who will likely sit out the rest of the year. When they return for next season, they could be an interesting team in a weak Eastern Conference.

For the year, Watkins has averaged 5.7 PPG and 3.5 RPG, but his per-36 numbers look like a real rotation player: 11.1 PPG, 6.8 RPG, and 1.6 SPG. He's also shooting 61.4% inside the arc, with the improved spacing of the NBA making it easier for him to drive to the rim.

'Noles in the NBA Update

Jamir Watkins is one of 6 active former Florida State players in the NBA.

Scottie Barnes made his second All-Star Game this year, averaging 19.1 PPG, 8.2 RPG, and 5.6 APG while shooting 50% from the floor, which is a career high. He's also shooting 82.4% from the free-throw line, which is a big jump for him.

Devin Vassell is the 4th-leading scorer on the upstart San Antonio Spurs, who are only two games behind the OKC Thunder for first in the West. Vassell is averaging 14.4 PPG, 3.8 RPG, and 2.4 APG while shooting nearly 38% from three.

Terance Mann has started nearly every game for the tanking Brooklyn Nets, averaging 7.6 PPG, 3.2 RPG, and 3.2 APG. He's coming off a 17-point performance against the Dallas Mavericks.

Patrick Williams has never blossomed into the player people thought he could be, as he's averaging just 7.0 PPG and 2.9 RPG for the mediocre Chicago Bulls. The five-year, $90 million contract they handed him two offseasons ago was risky then, and it hasn't aged well.

Jonathan Isaac has had an up-and-down year for the Orlando Magic, averaging just 2.7 PPG and 2.6 RPG. Injuries may have finally gotten the best of him.

We also had a Balsa Koprivica sighting at the trade deadline, as the OKC Thunder acquired his draft rights.

