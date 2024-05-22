ACC Becomes Second P5 Conference To Settle In Landmark Revenue Sharing Case
In a landmark move that will undoubtedly change the landscape of collegiate athletics, the Atlantic Coast Conference has become the second Power Five institution (joining the Big 12) to settle in the House v NCAA case. This means a framework will be instituted for universities to pay current college athletes millions of dollars. This will also include a framework for the NCAA to back-pay former athletes through a fund of more than $2.7 billion over the next decade.
Individual NIL (Name, Image, and Likeness) deals are expected to exist as a separate entity.
The other conferences along with the NCAA Board of Governors are expected to vote on this issue later this week, according to The Athletic.
Last week, NCAA President Charlie Baker applauded the framework that the organization will likely vote on in the coming days.
“The most important part about the settlement — and let’s face it, there’s still a lot of work to be done there — is it creates some clarity and some visibility on a whole bunch of issues that have sort of been roiling everybody for a while,” said NCAA President Baker. “The other thing it does is create predictability and stability for schools. It creates a tremendous opportunity for student-athletes.”
The framework is expected to allow schools to pay their athletes around $20 million a year collectively, but could grow larger if school revenue grows, according to ESPN.
Despite conference realignment dominating the headlines, this moment in collegiate sports could be as influential as the establishment of the NCAA itself.
