WATCH: Buffalo Bills Quarterback Josh Allen Gives First Impression of Keon Coleman
Former Florida State star wide receiver Keon Coleman has been getting a lot of attention in the media for his on-screen antics after being drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the second round at No. 33 overall. From being overwhelmed by the snack selection at press conferences, to talking about discounted jackets at Macy's, it appears the Opelousas, LA native can't get enough of the spotlight.
Bills quarterback Josh Allen recently met with the media to discuss training camp and the newcomers headed to Orchard Park, NY and gave his first impressions of Coleman while complimenting his work ethic and knowledge of the game.
"He's a talker. I don't know if you guys knew that. But he's a very smart player. He's been getting in his playbook; he knows it very well already as a rookie. He's constantly studying, constantly asking questions—he loves football, and that's the first and foremost thing that you learn about him. He loves this game," Allen said of Coleman. "He loves the nuances of it, and that's fun to be around. When you got a guy that is young and eager—he just turned 21—he's got a lot to learn in this game and a lot to learn to be a good player in this league. But I think he's got the tools necessary to do that, and I hope that we can utilize his abilities."
The 6'3'', 213-pound wideout definitely has the tools necessary to succeed in the NFL. He was clocked at 20.36 mph during the 2024 NFL Combine gauntlet drill, the fastest speed by any receiver over the last two seasons. He led FSU in receptions, receiving yards, and touchdowns a season ago, and his basketball background will continue to help him win contested catches.
Bills head coach Sean McDermott will certainly find creative ways to utilize 2x Pro Bowler Allen and Coleman's connection, and it will be interesting to see how the relationship develops throughout the year.
