College Football Analyst Ranks FSU Football One Of Top 10 Surprise Teams in 2024
The Florida State Seminoles lost a great deal of talent to the 2024 NFL Draft and are looking to refresh and reload heading into this season. The 'Noles went 13-1* last year, winning the ACC Championship, and have turned up on many preseason watchlists as a team that could make a repeat run and a chance at the College Football Playoffs.
Long-tenured college football insider Phil Steele recently released his College Football '24 Preview with a list of his top-10 surprise teams that have a shot at the playoffs and even to win a National Championship. Florida State took the No. 3 spot behind Utah and Clemson. Steele defined his surprise teams as a non-preseason AP Top 10, which is difficult because the 2024 preseason poll hasn't been released yet.
The 'Noles trail rival Clemson on the list who checked in at No. 2 but led the Miami Hurricanes who landed at No. 5. SMU was also included at No. 10.
While replacing the talent lost will be difficult, FSU added quarterback DJ Uiagalelei to offset Heisman finalist Jordan Travis and a plethora of other talented transfers to build a roster full of experience.
Steele also pointed out the fact that the Surprise Team rankings and Top 40 are different, noting that the Top 40 are based on where he thinks teams will finish, and the Surprise Team rankings are based on talent, opponent schedule, and experience.
Whether or not the Seminoles will have another undefeated regular season remains to be seen. It has only happened three times in program history.
