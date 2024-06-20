FSU Football Achieves Top-10 Spot in ESPN's Future Power Rankings
Florida State is poised to return to national prominence in the 2024 college football season despite losing ten players to the NFL Draft from the team last year. The Seminoles added talented transfers like quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, wide receiver Malik Benson, and defensive back Earl Little Jr., to help ease the transition into the new year. ESPN has ranked them at No. 9 in their latest Future Power Rankings (FPR).
While ESPN's FPR rankings take multiple things into account, like high school recruiting and coaching acumen, and are a three-year projection, Adam Rittenberg has faith in the Seminoles.
Florida State has the ability to rise under coach Mike Norvell, who is 23-4 the past two seasons and remained in his role despite interest from Alabama in January. Norvell guided FSU to a 13-0 record and its first ACC title since 2014 before the program was snubbed in the final four-team CFP field. Playoff appearances should pile up under Norvell, who has had strong continuity on his staff. FSU also has maneuvered the transfer portal about as well as any program, hitting on players such as defensive linemen Jared Verse and Braden Fiske, both top-40 picks in the 2024 NFL draft.- Adam Rittenberg, ESPN
Despite cracking the top 10 on Rittenberg's list, Florida State has lost major recruiting battles, most notably in recent years with former 5-star Travis Hunter, who flipped last minute to Jackson State. Hunter would've been the highest-rated recruit FSU has signed in the modern era. However, the 'Noles still hold momentum on the recruiting trail. They brought in the No. 11 high school class in the country and have a solid foundation to make a run at the College Football Playoff.
My concern with FSU, and why the team isn't higher, is whether it can make similar gains in high school recruiting, where recent signing-day flips have stung. The defense projects well, especially if it can replace NFL departures up front.- Adam Rittenberg, ESPN
FSU fans who have followed the team over the past decade know the offensive line woes dating back to the Jimbo Fisher era. The 'Noles now have a combined 190 starts up-front. A combination of veterans like Darius Washington and Robert Scott Jr., with incoming transfers will help give the offense some breathing room heading into this season.
The offensive line is no longer a red flag group, but FSU must replace a lot from the 2023 team and will rely on tackle Robert Scott Jr. this fall, as well as Florida transfer Richie Leonard IV. Line recruiting is on the rise under coordinator Alex Atkins, as five-star recruit Solomon Thomas (No. 14 nationally) headlines FSU's 2025 class. The running back group has veteran depth with senior returnees Lawrance Toafili and Caziah Holmes, and adds Alabama transfer Roydell Williams.- Adam Rittenberg, ESPN
While Norvell continues to remain confident that this year's team will be one of the fastest he's ever coached, it remains to be seen whether or not the changes in talent to Tribe24 will shape their College Football Playoff aspirations.
