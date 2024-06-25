Off-Field Recruiting Staff Member Is No Longer With FSU Football
Florida State has done a good job of establishing continuity throughout its program over the last couple of years. With that being said, changes are bound to come for a variety of reasons in this profession.
A couple of members of the Seminoles' off-field staff have moved on from Tallahassee this offseason. There will be at least one more adjustment prior to the 2024 season as a Florida State spokesperson informed NoleGameday that Director of High School Relations, Ryan Bartow, is no longer with the program.
Bartow's stint at FSU comes to a close after nearly three-and-half years working under head coach Mike Norvell. He was hired in February 2021 to replace Carlos Locklyn, who departed for an on-field position at Oregon and is now at Ohio State. Bartow ended up becoming a familiar face outside of the Moore Center and he brought plenty of energy to the program's recruiting efforts.
The nature of his departure or potential next step are unclear at this time. With that being said, Bartow played an important role at Florida State and Norvell will have to find another quality replacement. The preseason begins in just a few weeks but this is a position that could be filled later on if necessary.
Outside of his work with the Seminoles, Bartow previously serve as the Director of High School Relations at Syracuse (2020-21) and Oregon (2018-19). He's also worked at companies such as XOS and 247Sports.
Norvell has already made a couple of new hires after two former Florida State staffers earned promotions elsewhere. Director of Scouting (offense), John Garrett, was hired as the General Manager at Duke while graduate assistant Cooper Williams accepted a position at Missouri. Norvell brought on former Middle Tennessee State head coach (and FSU legend) Rick Stockstill as well as Texas A&M graduate assistant Ben Miles as replacements for the outgoing departures.
