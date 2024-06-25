Doak Campbell Stadium Ranked Among Top 10 Toughest Places to Play in EA Sports College Football 25
Florida State will be featured in the highly anticipated EA Sports College Football '25 which is set to premiere on July 14. The game is part of a college football series that hasn't released an edition since 2013 and it will include some interesting features including factors such as home-field advantage, wear and tear on players, and a multitude of other additions to make the gameplay feel more authentic to the user.
As a precursor to the game's debut, EA Sports has been teasing features and has put out a list of the top 10 toughest places to play. Florida State's Doak Campbell Stadium landed at the No. 9 spot ahead of rival Florida's Ben Hill Griffin Stadium which came in at No. 10. The game's 'home-field advantage' takes into consideration home winning percentage, home game attendance, active home winning streaks, team prestige, and more.
Doak Campbell Stadium is historically notorious for having a packed house filled with rowdy and faithful fans while routinely selling out home games. Hungry Seminole fans will get a taste of the atmosphere featuring the iconic Chief Osceola riding Renegade and planting a spear inside the stadium and the new game mechanics will help aid the experience providing a disadvantage to traveling teams.
The stadium is currently undergoing renovations in real life and is projected to have around 55,000 seats in 2024 instead of the sell-out capacity of 79,560 that it had in 2023. That should return to the 70,000 range when construction is completed in 2025. But, from early previews for the game, the stadium appears to be just as full as fans will remember it.
