New York Jets Star Supports FSU Football's Marvin Jones Jr. with Encouraging Words
New York Jets defensive end Jermaine Johnson II was no stranger to criticism when he signed with the Florida State Seminoles in 2020. Johnson spent two seasons at Georgia in a backup role totaling 36 tackles, 8.0 for loss with 7.5 sacks, one forced fumble, and two pass breakups. While Florida State fans highly anticipated him, rivals mocked his abilities and how he was unable to break into the starting lineup, only starting four times in 21 games.
Things changed when Johnson got to FSU. He became the 2021 ACC Defensive Player of the Year, a First Team All-American, and would go on to get selected in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft while earning a Pro Bowl bid in his second season. Johnson led the ACC in both tackles for loss and sacks during his lone year in Tallahassee, so it is no surprise that when rival fans come after a player transferring to Florida State, he would step up to encourage him.
Marvin Jones, Jr. is another highly anticipated transfer from Georgia who joined the 'Noles this past offseason but had a similar path to Johnson at UGA. He was the No. 5 transfer prospect last cycle and appeared in 25 games with one start in two seasons. Jones, Jr. had 16 tackles, five for a loss with two sacks.
"Heard stuff like this all the time," Johnson wrote in a tweet when a rival fan mentioned Jone's tenure with the Bulldogs.
Johnson offered the 6'5'', 257-pound Coral Gables, FL native, some simple advice.
"Let the tape talk for u, excited for u brodie," Johnson continued.
Florida State is known for taking in big-time prospects and underdogs and putting them in the NFL. Last season, FSU had 10 players drafted, many of which were from programs that don't get as much national attention as Georgia. LA Rams' Jared Verse and Braden Fiske were among the names to go early on in the 2024 NFL Draft. First-rounder Verse came from the FCS level, playing at Albany, and Fiske played for Western Michigan before being taken in the second round with the No. 39 pick overall.
With fall camp quickly approaching Jones, Jr., will have a chance to be the next big defensive name to enter the league as he continues to build off of a strong spring.
