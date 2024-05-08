Former FSU Star DL Tied for Third-Best NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Odds
The Los Angeles Rams landed a former Florida State star duo on the defensive line during the 2024 NFL Draft. With their first-round pick, the Rams selected former Seminole Jared Verse. While he was picked at No. 19, they opened the second round by taking another Seminole, landing defensive tackle Braden Fiske at pick No. 39.
Fiske was a notable draft riser -- which began before the NFL Combine -- but the display of his physical capabilities only catapulted his draft value. The two Seminoles landing on the same team before pick No. 40 was on the clock was quite surprising, and it'll be fun for the Florida State fan base to follow the two on the Rams.
Ahead of their rookie season, Verse holds incredible odds to win Defensive Rookie of the Year for the Rams, according to DraftKings. The odds are led by Minnesota Vikings' Dallas Turner at +400, followed by Indianapolis Colts' Laiatu Latu at +550, the two clear leaders in the odds of winning the award.
The third-best odds to win DROY is split with a tie between Verse and Philadelphia Eagles' Quinyon Mitchell at +1100.
Fiske and Verse both project to be day one starters. They've got rookie minicamp, OTA's and training camp to prove themselves to the Rams' staff, though it's hard to imagine they fall down the depth chart as Los Angeles selected the duo with their first two draft picks.
With a combination of talent and power, Verse is going to be a huge producer for the Rams -- who need some help up front after Aaron Donald retired. He's got a relentless effort and will more than likely make big, game-changing plays in the Rams' front seven alongside his former teammate.
Producing right away, it won't be a shock when Verse is in the running for Defensive Rookie of the Year. He was drafted into an incredible position to showcase his talents in his first year in the league.
