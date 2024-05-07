BREAKING: Former FSU Football Defensive Back Returning To Tallahassee For 2024 Season
Florida State has seen a plethora of players tranfer out of the program over the last year. After some time away from Tallahasseee, one former Seminole has decided to return home to don garnet and gold for the 2024 season.
On Tuesday evening, Colorado defensive back graduate transfer Omarion Cooper announced on social media that he was committing to Florida State. Cooper spent the first two years of his college career with the Seminoles before departing from the program last spring to follow Deion Sanders to Boulder.
READ MORE: Former FSU Stars Keon Coleman, Trey Benson, Tatum Bethune, and Renardo Green Get Their NFL Draft Calls
The move certainly comes as a bit of a surprise but it's also a natural fit as Florida State's coaching staff is very familiar with what Cooper brings to the table. The Seminoles toyed with transitioning him to safety prior to his decision to transfer, an area of the roster that could still use an influx of talent.
Ultimately, Cooper settled in as a starting cornerback for the Buffaloes. He appeared in eight games, with nine starts, totaling a career-best 37 tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and five pass deflections. He ranked seventh on the team in tackles while earning a 64.0 overall grade from PFF, a resurgence from the 54.7 grade he posted at FSU in 2022.
The Florida native was a consistent face in FSU's defensive rotation during his two years with the program. He appeared in 20 games, with seven starts, and recorded 30 tackles, one forced fumble, four pass deflections, and three interceptions. In his first start against Miami, Cooper recorded a crucial interception and four pass deflections. He was named the Devaughn Darling Defensive Freshman of the Year.
Cooper signed with the Seminoles as a four-star prospect in the 2021 class. It's unclear if he'll be re-joining Florida State as a cornerback or safety. He's expected to have one season of eligibility remaining.
The Seminoles are currently slated to field 11 scholarship cornerbacks; redshirt senior Fentrell Cypress II, senior Kevin Knowles, junior Azareye'h Thomas, redshirt sophomore Earl Little Jr., sophomore Quindarrius Jones, redshirt freshman Edwin Joseph, redshirt freshman Ja'Bril Rawls, freshman Charles Lester III, freshman Cai Bates, freshman Jamari Howard, and freshman Ricky Knight III.
Florida State has also five scholarship safeties in the fold; redshirt senior Davonte Brown, redshirt junior Shyheim Brown, redshirt sophomore Ashlynd Barker, sophomore Conrad Hussey, and redshirt freshman KJ Kirkland.
READ MORE: FSU AD Michael Alford Possibly Hints At Big 10 Move During Chicago Boosters Event
Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok