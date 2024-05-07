FSU Basketball Transfer Guard Commits to New Coach in American Conference
Florida State transfer guard has committed to UTSA, per his Instagram. The Roadrunners are entering their first season under new head coach Austin Claunch, who comes over from Nicholls State. This is Spears' fourth school in four years and this will be his last year remaining of eligibility.
Spears started his career at Duquesne, transferred to Georgetown a season later, then to Florida State for his junior season, averaging 10.6 PPG while shooting 39.2% from the floor in a bench role for the Seminoles. It was an up-and-down campaign for the Connecticut native, as he wasn't granted eligibility until December due to needing a waiver for being a multiple-time transfer. Once he was on the court, he started to clash with the coaching staff in the middle of the season, resulting him sitting in the second half against Duke and the entire of the following game against Boston College.
UTSA moved to the American Conference last season and continued their recent struggles, finishing with 20 or more losses for the third straight season, resulting in the dismissal of previous head coach Steve Henson. A number of their players from last year's roster have landed at bigger opportunities, including Justin Thomas landing at Florida State.
Primo Spears was one of the first members of FSU's team to enter the transfer portal but has been one of the last to commit. De'Ante Green landed at USF, Tom House transferred to Furman, Cam Corhen went to Pitt, Jalen Warley just committed to ACC rival Virginia, and now Spears lands at UTSA. Only Cam'Ron Fletcher and Baba Miller are still out there uncommitted, though Jamir Watkins could find a new opportunity as well if he decides not to go pro.
