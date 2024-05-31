FSU Football, Doak Campbell Stadium Featured In EA Sport's College Football 25 Gameplay Release
The highly anticipated launch of EA Sports College Football 25 is right around the corner, set to debut in this summer. Across the country, fans will be able to play with their favorite athlete and football team again, marking an over a decade-long wait since EA released a college football game.
READ MORE: FSU Football's DJ Uiagalelei Listed by CBS Sports as Top 150 Player in 2024
Florida State was featured in the gameplay release, and FSU fans got a glimpse of quarterback DJ Uiagalelei and his teammates inside the iconically packed Doak Campbell Stadium at night. It also included a look at the Champions Club which wasn't in previous editions of the game after being developed in 2016.
The game will feature some interesting new mechanics special to college football, including crowd noise, home-field advantage, unique playbooks, unique player abilities, and player wear and tear.
Wear and tear is a player health system that affects the durability of a player as the season progresses. The more hits a player takes, and where he takes them, can drastically change your season.
Crowd noise will also affect a quarterback's ability to concentrate and see the field clearly, depending on how loud the stadium is at the time, his experience, and his composure. Alongside the QB, other players on the roster will also be disoriented depending on how loud the stadium is. Things like audibles and hot routes will be harder for less than level-headed players, so substitutions and sub-packages will be critical for your favorite team's success.
The game is set to be released on July 19, 2024, and will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and S.
READ MORE: Big 10, SEC, Big 12 File Brief Joining ACC Requesting ESPN Agreement Confidentiality
Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State University throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok