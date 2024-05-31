FSU Football's DJ Uiagalelei Listed by CBS Sports as Top 150 Player in 2024
Florida State's fall camp is quickly approaching and the 2024 football season is around the corner. FSU is set for a premier matchup against Georgia Tech on August 24, and there will be question marks surrounding the 'Nole squad which is looking to compete for another ACC Championship and College Football Playoff berth.
A key piece of the 2024 team is quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, who is primed to replace former FSU quarterback Jordan Travis who was selected by the New York Jets as an undrafted free agent in this past draft cycle.
CBS Sports recently released a list of their top 101-150 players and Uiagalelei made the cut at No. 149 after transferring in from Oregon State in the offseason. A season ago, he threw for 21 touchdowns and 2,368 yards to seven interceptions.
Uiagalelei had a bounceback season at Oregon State and was one of the hottest quarterback names in the portal. He threw for 21 touchdowns and only seven interceptions, and while his accuracy and consistency are still not where they need to be, they have improved from his Clemson days. Uiagalelei has a huge frame and can move the chains with his powerful legs. Now he gets to play with the most talent he's ever had -- and under the guidance of one of the best play-callers in the game, Mike Norvell.- Blake Brockermeyer. CBS Sports
While Uiagalelei is in steep competition against Brock Glenn for the starting role, he is expected to take the reigns and lead the Seminoles on another run under head coach Mike Norvell and offensive coordinator Alex Atkins.
DJU is no stranger to the ACC. He was originally a 5-star recruit for Clemson before transferring to Oregon State. His ability to grasp the offense and the coaching staff's capacity to build around the seasoned quarterback could determine Florida State's outcome by the end of the season.
Watch for Uiagalelei and the rest of the Seminoles in Dublin, Ireland, Week "0" of the 2024 season.
