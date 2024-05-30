Big 10, SEC, Big 12 File Brief Joining ACC Requesting ESPN Agreement Confidentiality
The Big 10, the Southeastern Conference (SEC), and the Big 12 have joined together in filing an amicus brief “in support of the Atlantic Coast Conference’s (“ACC”) Response to the Order to Show Cause,” or, in other words, they agree that the ACC should not have to share the contents of its secretive media rights deal with ESPN.
So, what does this mean? Well, it doesn’t necessarily mean much from a legal standpoint unless it is upheld in court. However, it does mean that the conferences are banding together against Attorney General Ashley Moody (R), and therefore, the State of Florida.
The conferences – according to attorney Doug Rohan – make a good argument in that conferences must disclose their earnings but factors (other than just the notion of who and how controls the media rights of sporting events) such as the amount and timing of commercials, benefits available to corporate sponsors, rights to statistics displayed on screen, the game scheduling process, production costs, etc. per the amicus brief.
“Requiring disclosure of those media agreements would make the conferences’ confidential strategies available to their competitors and other potential contracting counterparties,” the brief stated.
However, should the judge rule with the conferences, it would negate the idea of the State of Florida maintaining its “sovereign immunity” when its public institutions deal with businesses such as the ACC.
The Atlantic Coast Conference argues that neither Florida State nor the Sunshine State taxpayers deal with the conference, therefore not making it a legitimate party in this case, as there’s “no commingling of public and private monies.”
This is a developing story.
