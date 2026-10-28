FSU Football Freshman WR Expected to Make Debut Against Clemson

The Florida State Seminoles could see a boost in their receiver corps this weekend as one talented true freshman from the 2026 class is expected to make his debut in garnet and gold.

Head coach Mike Norvell met with the media Wednesday and provided a promising update on a former four-star recruit, who has yet to play this season after suffering an upper-body injury during the preseason.

Devin Carter Expected to Make Debut Against Clemson

Devin Carter - Instagram.com

Carter is in his first week back practicing with the offense, and Norvell said the freshman has already shown flashes of his ability. While he expects Carter to be available Saturday, how much the receiver could contribute remains unclear.

“Devin, I’m expecting to be available this week. What that looks like, he’s been able to get out there," Norvell said. "This is his first week back and practicing with the offense. He’s gone out there and showed some of the flashes, which we know when it comes to his ability."

Carter could give quarterback Ashton Daniels another target in a passing attack led by Duce Robinson, who has 22 catches for 407 yards and four touchdowns this season. Jayvan Boggs (351 yards) and Micahi Danzy (293 yards) round out FSU’s top three receivers in an offense averaging 234.1 passing yards and 414.3 total yards per game.

"It looks like he never left. He's been out there making plays, running around like a chicken with its head cut off," Senior wide receiver Duce Robinson said after practice. "I'm really happy to have him back."

Playmaking Potential and FSU Family Ties

Devin Carter - Instagram.com

Carter arrived at Florida State as a four-star prospect from Douglas County High School in Georgia. ESPN ranked him No. 136 nationally and the No. 20 wide receiver in the 2026 class.

Despite an early-season injury during his senior season, Carter caught 26 passes for 431 yards and five touchdowns, helping Douglas County reach the third round of the state playoffs. As a sophomore at Cedar Grove, he caught 51 passes for 895 yards and 13 touchdowns, helping his team win a state championship.

He is also the son of former Florida State All-American and first-round NFL draft pick Dexter Carter, who won a Super Bowl with the San Francisco 49ers.

Watch for Carter and the Seminoles as they kick off their season against Clemson at 7:00 p.m. ET on Halloween night.

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