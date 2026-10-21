Report Suggests FSU Wants to Retain Mike Norvell Despite Continued Struggles

Mike Norvell’s future at Florida State remains polarizing among fans after back-to-back losing seasons, but there are rumors that suggest the FSU brass still supports keeping him in Tallahassee, FL.

Numerous national outlets have put Norvell in the hot seat heading into 2026, and a 3-4 start has done little to ease the pressure from a results-demanding fan base.

Miami Performance May Have Eased Pressure on Norvell

Oct 17, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell during the first quarter against the Miami Hurricanes at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In its Tuesday coaching hot-seat assessment, The Athletic cited an unnamed industry source saying FSU wants to retain Norvell despite the Seminoles’ 3-4 start.

“They want to keep him,” the source told The Athletic. “They know they need to put more into the program. They’re playing better. He just can’t seem to catch a break.”

The report moved his hot seat assessment to “hot but slowly cooling a bit,"

"If the Hurricanes had blown out FSU, that could’ve led to more tough conversations for the Seminoles brass. But instead, Florida State gave now-No. 1 Miami all it could handle," The Athletic's Bruce Feldman wrote. "This team clearly has not quit on Norvell, and that matters. They gave Alabama a tough game in Tuscaloosa, blew out Virginia by 31 points, and lost by only three to then-No. 19 SMU."

Norvell’s buyout, estimated at around $50 million, is also a significant financial consideration for Florida State.

Norvell Knows Being Close Isn’t Enough

Aug 29, 2026; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State head coach Mike Norvell walks on the field prior to a game against New Mexico State at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Norvell’s knows an encouraging performance and the results Florida State needs aren't enough and expressed that on Monday.

“We had our chances, and we’re not in the business of being close. We’re not in any moral victories of it,” Norvell said.

A competitive game shows the players haven't quit on the team or their head coach, but Florida State is 10-21 over the past three seasons, including 4-16 in ACC play. The Seminoles enter the bye week at 3-4 after consecutive losses to Louisville and Miami.

The Seminoles are preparing for another rival when they host the Clemson Tigers on Halloween night, then travel to Boston College and Pitt before returning home to host NC State. The Seminoles then host the Florida Gators. Florida State hasn't won a true road game since 2023.

With five regular-season games remaining, Florida State still has a chance to answer that question on the field.

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