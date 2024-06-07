FSU Football Labeled ACC’s ‘Biggest Winner’ With Transfer Portal Class
Florida State continues to find success in the transfer portal. In an offseason where the Seminoles needed to reload talent, head coach Mike Norvell pulled through, getting the job done. This is nothing new for Norvell or Florida State — they’ve been one of the most consistent teams in doing work in the transfer portal as the staff immediately embraced the change to college football.
This offseason, Norvell brought in 17 new talents as the Seminoles saw plenty of talent depart for pro football on top of some outgoing transfers. According to 247Sports, Florida State’s transfer portal class ranks atop the ACC.
“FSU is arguably the most successful program in the portal era, ranking in the top 25 of 247Sports' rankings every year under Norvell with an average finish at No. 9. The Seminoles have done this despite not exceeding 17 transfers in the last four years, a stark contrast to the likes of Colorado (93 transfers in two years) or Arizona State (60 transfers in two years),” 247Sports’ Brandon Marcello wrote.
Norvell is continually bringing in high quality talents, not just bringing in new guys for the sake of having a new roster. In years past, Norvell has added some supreme talents, some of which are even set to play on Sundays after strong careers in Tallahassee.
“Simply put, the Seminoles have balanced high school recruiting with portal additions, and they upgrade in the portal every year,” Marcello continued. ”The Noles once again led the ACC with a net gain of 3.6 points in the transfer portal. The big gains are quarterback DJ Uiagalelei (Oregon State), running back Roydell Williams (Alabama), defensive end Sione Lolohea (Oregon State), edge rusher Marvin Jones Jr. (Georgia) and linebacker Shawn Murphy (Alabama). They also secured linebacker DJ Lundy, who entered the portal and chose to return to Tallahassee.”
The Seminoles' most glaring need was production under center after Jordan Travis’ college football career came to an end. They secured just that, landing Oregon State’s DJ Uiagalelei. FSU brought him in a couple of weapons, ensuring his stay in Tallahassee will see him well-equipped and ready for a leap.
“There's no doubt FSU had plenty to replace off its championship team last season but Uiaglelei provides veteran leadership at quarterback, Williams appears poised to be the next 1,000-yard rusher and the Seminoles found all-conference talent, particularly on the edges, as they try to replicate the incredible trio of Jared Verse, Braden Fiske and Jabian Lovett of last season,” Marcello wrote.
After leaping from a 10-win season to 13 wins last year, Florida State projects to be an exhilarating team to watch once again. They’ve got young talents, courtesy of Norvell’s recruiting, blended with veteran talents via the transfer portal. The guys in garnet and gold will be a threat to the College Football Playoff once again.
