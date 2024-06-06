FSU Football's DJ Uiagalelei Is A Dark Horse Heisman Favorite But Still Worth Watching For The Award
There are plenty of big-name quarterbacks suiting up for some of the most high-profile programs around the country ahead of the 2024 season. That makes it easy to overlook players who haven't quite risen to superstar status.
DJ Uiagalelei is in the midst of preparing for his third straight season at a different program. Following a breakout year at Oregon State, he landed in Tallahassee prior to the spring to spend his final season of collegiate eligibility under the tutelage of Mike Norvell, Tony Tokarz, and Alex Atkins. The move seemed to pay off based on Florida State's slate of spring practices where Uiagalelei put his massive arm on display.
That performance hasn't quite elevated Uiagalelei onto Heisman Trophy radars before he officially debuts with the Seminoles on August 24 in Ireland against Georgia Tech. According to BetMGM's odds, there are 15 quarterbacks with a better chance to win the prestigious award than Uiagalelei, who is sitting at +3000.
Georgia's Carson Beck (+750), Texas's Quinn Ewers (+800), Oregon's Dillon Gabriel (+900), Alabama's Jalen Milroe (+1000), Ohio State's Will Howard (+1400), Ole Miss's Jaxson Dart (+1500), Tennessee's Nico Iamaleava (+1600), LSU's Garrett Nussmeier, Miami's Cam Ward (+2000), and Notre Dame's Riley Leonard (+2500) round out the top-10 of the odds.
Uiagalelei will have to play closer to his ceiling as a former five-star prospect to give himself a legitimate chance to get into the conversation. It's certainly a possibiliy with the deep passing attack that the Seminoles showcased at times during the spring. Playing well in the marquee games on the schedule against Clemson, Notre Dame, Miami, and Florida will also be essential.
The good thing is that Uiagalelei is coming off a career year at Oregon State - where he was used a lot differently than when he played at Clemson. Uiagalelei only completed 57.1% of his passes but totaled a career-high 2,638 passing yards and 8.4 yards per attempt while throwing 21 touchdowns to seven interceptions.
For reference, former FSU star Jordan Travis recorded 8.5 yards per attempt during his last season with the program. He ended up finishing fifth in the voting for the Heisman Trophy despite being unable to play in the Seminoles' final three games due to a leg injury.
