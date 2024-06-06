FSU Football To Play In One Of 10 Games That Will "Shape" The 2024 College Football Season
12 of the last 13 ACC Champions have been either Clemson or Florida State dating back to 2011. The Tigers have an 8-4 edge in conference titles compared to the Seminoles over this period but head coach Mike Norvell and his team finally got over the hump with an overtime victory in Death Valley last year.
With the annual rivalry and imperative ACC matchup reverting back to Tallahassee in 2024, Florida State has a chance to defeat Clemson for a second straight time, something the program hasn't done since three consecutive victories from 2012-14. Another win would go a long way in securing another trip to Charlotte where the Seminoles would have a chance to automatically secure a berth in the 12-team College Football Playoff.
READ MORE: Los Angeles Rams' Braden Fiske Turned Down 400K Deal From USC To Play For FSU Football
Earlier this week, Fox Sports commentator Joel Klatt previewed ten games that will shape the upcoming season. Not surprisingly, Florida State's home game against Clemson made the list with Klatt sharing his thoughts on the contest.
"The ACC is going to be fighting for a second playoff spot just like the Big 12 is and the winner of this game likely puts themself firmly in a firm seat, path, control of a berth in the ACC Championship game," Klatt said. "It gives them some cushion as it relates to playing for that conference title which then would get them the automatic berth into the College Football Playoff. I do not think that the Big 12 and the ACC should rely on 'hey, we think we're going to get two.' They can't rely on that. You've got to get into the game."
"That's why this game will shape the season so dramatically is because the winner of Clemson-Florida State I believe will have a firm hold on a berth in the game that could potentially put them into the College Football Playoff," Klatt continued. "So this game is absolutely impactful when it comes to shaping the season, shaping the conferences, and shaping exactly what this playoff is going to look like. Florida State beat Clemson last year, finally knocking them off by the way, after losing seven straight. Would a second straight win over Clemson make FSU the new leader in the ACC? I'm not sure, I'm not sure. I don't know exactly what to expect out of Clemson but the winner of this game is certainly in control of that conference."
There will be plenty of storylines to follow when Clemson comes to town in early October. The Seminoles will be looking to snap a three-game losing streak to the Tigers in Tallahassee. It will also be the first chance for FSU quarterback DJ Uiagalelei to play against Dabo Swinney and his old squad.
DraftKings has Florida State projected as an early four-point favorite in the matchup. By that point, the Seminoles will have faced Georgia Tech, Boston College, Memphis, Cal and SMU. Clemson will take on Georgia, Appalachian State, NC State, and Stanford out of the gate. The Tigers' first true road game will be when they play FSU.
READ MORE: ESPN's FPI Gives FSU Football Best Chance To Make College Football Playoff Out Of ACC
Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok