FSU Football’s Losing Record Hasn’t Kept Fans From Tuning In

Florida State’s losses have piled up in 2026, but viewers have continued to tune in to the historic college football program regardless of the win/loss column.

From a record-setting broadcast on The CW to an audience of more than seven million for the ABC portion of its Alabama matchup, the Seminoles have remained a major television draw across multiple networks.

Last Saturday was no different.

FSU-Miami Ranks Among Week 7’s Most-Watched Games

Oct 17, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Jasen Lopez (7) makes a catch during the second quarter against the Miami Hurricanes at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Florida State’s trip to Miami finished as the sixth-most-watched college football game of Week 7, according to Nielsen figures compiled by On3.

"It took two overtimes, but Miami avoided an upset as part of the wild Week 7 slate of games. The Hurricanes held on to defeat Florida State as part of a big TV ratings day for ESPN’s college football slate."

The matchup averaged 3.6 million viewers. It also drew the largest audience of any college football game on ESPN that week, ahead of Auburn’s upset of Georgia.

FSU carried a 21–14 lead into the fourth quarter before Ashton Daniels connected with Duce Robinson for a 75-yard touchdown that helped force overtime.

Controversial calls in double overtime ended with Miami ultimately prevailing, leaving Florida State with another frustrating finish on a national stage.

Television Appeal Expanding Across Multiple Networks

Oct 17, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Ashton Daniels (14) celebrates with running back Quintrevion Wisner (5) after a touchdown during the second quarter against the Miami Hurricanes at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

FSU’s opener against New Mexico State averaged 1.96 million viewers on The CW and peaked at 2.4 million. According to the network, the matchup drew its largest audience for a sports broadcast in network history at the time, against a nonconference opponent outside the Power Four.

The Seminoles’ Labor Day matchup against SMU subsequently averaged 4.1 million viewers on ESPN despite a power outage at Doak Campbell Stadium that delayed the game for almost two hours.

The ABC portion of Florida State’s weather-delayed game at Alabama drew an even larger audience, averaging 7.01 million viewers.

The Alabama broadcast on ABC also ranked second among college football games that weekend, trailing only LSU vs. Ole Miss before the network switched games. On ESPN2, it averaged 1.43 million viewers, according to Sports Media Watch, and kept an audience of more than a million after the channel switch.

Florida State returns to Doak Campbell Stadium to host Clemson on Oct. 31 at 7 p.m. on ACC Network. The prime-time matchup gives the Seminoles another chance to turn that attention into momentum as they look for a much-needed conference win.

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