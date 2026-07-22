FSU Football's Mike Norvell Lands On One List No Coach Wants To See

Florida State head coach Mike Norvell remains one of the most heavily scrutinized coaches in college football entering the 2026 season.

The latest comes from On3, which included Norvell among its preseason hot-seat candidates, pointing to the Seminoles' disappointing finishes over the past two years and questioning whether the program has provided the resources needed to quickly climb back into ACC contention.

Why Pressure Continues To Mount At Florida State

Dec 29, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles Chief Osceola and horse Renegade entertain the crowd before the 2022 Cheez-It Bowl against the Oklahoma Sooners at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Florida State has gone 3-13 in conference play over the past two seasons and is coming off of a 5-7 year that many thought would cost head coach Mike Norvell his job.

NEW: College Football head coaches on the hot seat via @AndyStaples🔥



Do you agree?🤔https://t.co/Dp3g5hmQKb pic.twitter.com/WMeE8UksF1 — On3 (@On3) July 21, 2026

On3 reported that Florida State considered moving on from Norvell before ultimately deciding to bring him back for the 2026 campaign.

Andy Staples pointed out that Norvell's sizable buyout, estimated at $45.6 million following the 2026 season, remains one of the biggest obstacles to a coaching change, making this upcoming season a pivotal one for both the head coach and the program.

Roster Spending Adds To The Conversation

Nov 29, 2025; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell gestures against the Florida Gators during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It is no secret that much of the discussion is centered on Norvell's recent record.

On3 also argued that FSU hasn't provided the same level of financial support as some of its top competitors. Staples wrote that the Seminoles' roster spending trails several of the programs they are expected to compete against in 2026, including Alabama, Florida, Miami and Clemson.

"It’s fair to say that Norvell was not afforded the same resources a coach would get if his donor base/administration was more confident in him," Staples wrote. "Florida State’s roster spend falls near the middle of the ACC, putting it far below 2026 non-conference opponents Alabama and Florida and well below conference foes Miami and Clemson."

Whether the resources provided prove to be a valid argument will likely be determined over the next few months.

Florida State overhauled its roster through the transfer portal and made several changes to its coaching staff after last season, signaling the program believes it has taken steps toward competing in the ACC again.

However, the Seminoles will face little room for error after consecutive disappointing campaigns.

After a turbulent two-year stretch, the narrative can quickly change once the ball flies through the air.

The season ahead asks one of the biggest questions: Can Norvell do enough to quiet the growing outside scrutiny? If not, it will likely be one of the biggest storylines surrounding the Seminoles come November.

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