Montana Head Coach Bobby Hauck Expected to Resign

Montana Grizzlies head football coach Bobby Hauck is expected to resign on Wednesday, according to a report from Skyline Sports in Montana. The news was confirmed by Zach Barnett of Football Scoop.

The Grizzlies are planning to promote wide receivers coach Bobby Kennedy to the head coaching role.

Hauck went 151-43 across his two stints as Montana's head coach. He left Montana for UNLV in 2010, where he spent five seasons and went15-49. He returned to Montana in 2018, and since his return, the Grizzlies have made four FCS quarterfinals trips, as well as a semifinals appearance this past season.

Montana went 13-2 last season, falling to Montana State twice (once in the regular season, and once in the FCS semifinals). In total, Hauck has won at least a share of the Big Sky Conference title eight times across his two tenures with the Griz.

As for Kennedy, this will be his first head coaching job. He is a former quarterback of Northern Colorado and has had several stops as an assistant, most of which came in the FBS. Last season at Montana was Kennedy's first season coaching in the FCS in any capacity.

