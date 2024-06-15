FSU Football Ranks Top-10 in The Sporting News' Latest Preseason Poll
The Florida State Seminoles are gearing up for another run at the Atlantic Coast Conference and have reloaded through recruiting and the NCAA Transfer Portal to replace the talent lost in the 2024 NFL Draft. With additions like Oregon State transfer quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, Alabama running back Roydell Williams, defensive end Marvin Jones, Jr., and a plethora of other talented transfers, the odds for an ACC Title repeat are in FSU's favor.
The Sporting News recently released another addition to its preseason top-25, and the Seminoles landed in the top-10 at No. 7.
"The Seminoles were snubbed from the CFP after winning the ACC last season, but that does not diminish what coach Mike Norvell has accomplished," Bill Bender of The Sporting News wrote. "Florida State stayed busy in the transfer portal with 17 additions."
While the addition of talented transfers will be crucial to Florida State's success, the program's recruiting efforts have helped build a foundation for years to come. All-conference edge rusher Patrick Payton should pair well with Jones, Jr. off the edge, and running back Lawrance Toafili will undoubtedly be an impact player alongside wide receiver Hykeem Williams.
"Quarterback DJ Uiagalelei - a former Clemson quarterback who played at Oregon State last season - has pro potential, but he'll need to show it in an offense that added Alabama running back Roydell Williams to pair with Lawrance Toafili," Bender continued. "Sophomore receiver Hykeem Williams will be a breakout star this year. Edge rusher Patrick Payton and Georgia transfer Marvin Jones will lead an aggressive defense. Florida State led the ACC in scoring offense (34.6) and scoring defense (15.9) in 2023."
The only team ranked higher on the list for FSU's regular season is Notre Dame at No. 5. The 'Noles face off against the Fighting Irish on the road late in the season on November 9. Meanwhile, Florida State will face off against out-of-state rival Clemson at home on October 5, who took the No. 14 spot.
With fall camp quickly approaching, preseason predictions will likely change. Injuries and reports may sway expert opinions, but the outlook for the 'Noles is bright.
