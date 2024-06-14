Mike Norvell Describes FSU Football's DJ Uiagalelei As The 'Total Package'
Florida State football head coach Mike Norvell spoke to former Alabama quarterback and ESPN color commentator, Greg McElroy, on his “Always College Football” podcast recently to discuss the current events surrounding his team in Tallahassee.
In doing so, McElroy searched for Norvell’s thoughts concerning the former Clemson, Oregon State quarterback DJ Uiagalelei as he presumably takes control of the offense in 2024.
Part of the interview can be seen below:
“I think DJ is a total package. I mean, you see an elite level talent, skill, obviously the size and really has a lot of a lot of great experience. And you know, that experience, some of it's been really good, some of its been challenges that he's had to overcome and work through. But I think when you bring all of that to the person, it starts with him with his heart. Just a great person, great in the locker room. The guys in that quarterback room I mean, they're all competing with and for each other. They love him and just what he brings, it's really been fun watching those relationships emerge. But he's really embraced all the things that we're asking him to do. Obviously there's things that that we're going to continue to work to the personnel that we have as an offense.”
Furthermore, it was brought up during the interview that Uiagalelei taking the reins for the offense will force Norvell to somewhat change his schemes. That prompted a response from the head coach.
“We've done that throughout the years and you referenced you, but knowing each other for 12 years, we've had a lot of different types of quarterbacks and you know, guys that we've been able to try to put in a position to be successful with what are the what's surrounding them, but also, you know, just you being able to play to the skills and talents that they have. So I think DJ has a chance to have an exceptional year and you know, for him, it all starts with the work and he has really done a wonderful job as he's come in.”
DJ Uiagalelei and the ’Noles will take on Georgia Tech in Dublin, Ireland in a Week 0 matchup on August 24.
