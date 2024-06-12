ESPN's Greg McElroy Thinks FSU Football's Season-Opener Could Shape College Football Playoff
Florida State kicks off Week "0" of the 2024 College Football Season traveling to Dublin, Ireland, to face the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on August 24. After being left out of the College Football Playoff (CFP) a season ago, the Seminoles will almost certainly have a chip on their shoulder and look to make a statement as the world gathers in front of their televisions anxiously for another year of football.
READ MORE: Single-Game Ticket Pricing, Information Released For FSU Football's Seven Home Games
While the 'Noles will likely be heavy favorites in the matchup, every game will matter in the CFP picture as they switch to the new 12-team playoff, and ESPN's Greg McElroy has FSU's first game circled on his calendar.
"Florida State and Georgia Tech is a playoff implication game, there's no doubt about it. I mean, Florida State and Georgia Tech—Georgia Tech is dangerous. Mention the ACC, and I think Georgia Tech is in that contingent of teams that can beat anybody," McElroy said on his Always College Football podcast.
FSU will be replacing a ton of talent from a season ago after having 10 players drafted in the 2024 NFL Draft. The 'Noles brought in the No. 7 transfer class in the country, but replacing stars like quarterback Jordan Travis, Keon Coleman, Trey Benson, Johnny Wilson, Jared Verse, and Braden Fiske will be a challenge if they want to make it to the promised land.
"Florida State has legitimate playoff expectations, as they should. That game has massive playoff implications, and people won't necessarily phrase it that way because Florida State will probably be a heavy favorite going in," McElroy continued. "But that game is significant, potentially, as we fast forward to the end of the year and evaluate the playoff picture."
According to DraftKings.com, The Seminoles are 13-point favorites over Georgia Tech and+1800 to win it all.
"It's definitely the stage that this program is built for, and to be the first game in college football is something we're honored to be able to be a part of," Head coach Mike Norvell said on the podcast about the matchup. "To be able to have a unique experience going to play in Ireland is definitely great."
While the road to glory will be an arduous one, FSU has legitimate expectations to win the ACC and seal another CFP berth, which hasn't happened since 2014. Playing in the top heavy ACC could provide some challenges.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
WATCH: Cleveland Browns QB Jameis Winston Delivers Comical Media Day Performance
Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok