ESPN's FPI Gives FSU Football Best Chance To Make College Football Playoff Out Of ACC
The Florida State Seminoles went 12-0 in the regular season in 2023. Without starting quarterback Jordan Travis, the Seminoles took down Louisville to become the ACC Champions. Still, they were left out of the College Football Playoff.
Should the Seminoles repeat this season as conference champions, they'll automatically be able to compete for a National Championship.
The Seminoles' roster looks quite different from a season ago, but not for the worse. Mike Norvell brought in a very, very solid transfer portal class while also developing young talent to help reload the roster. They'll be ready to compete for an ACC title once again.
ESPN's recent FPI release seems to agree with the sentiment that Florida State has the best chance to be atop the conference once again, this time likely coming with a College Football Playoff appearance.
The Football Power Index gives Florida State the tenth best odds to win the National Championship, with the Seminoles having a 2.5% chance to win the title. They've got a 36.2% chance to make the playoffs as well. Their No. 11 ranking with a 15.1 FPI score -- along with 8.8 projected wins -- is the best across ACC teams. The next-best ranked ACC team is Clemson, which ranks No. 13.
Outside of Clemson, the Seminoles will match up with four other teams inside the FPI top-25 in Notre Dame (No. 7), Florida (No. 20), Miami (No. 23), and SMU (No. 25). Georgia Tech (No. 54), Boston College (No. 58), Memphis (No. 66), Cal (No. 43), Duke (No. 52), and North Carolina (No. 42) were also included in the rankings.
With contests against Clemson and Notre Dame in the upcoming season, the Seminoles have the opportunity to bolster their resume. The Seminoles' defense is what projects them to be the No. 11 program, according to ESPN's FPI rankings.
Overall, it's interesting to see the Seminoles project to be a playoff team, but it makes sense given the fact they're coming off an ACC title, and certainly look to be able to run it back to the title game.
With D.J. Uiagelelei taking over as the signal-caller and playmakers being added on both sides of the ball, the Seminoles could very well be a double-digit win and playoff team this season.
