FSU QB Malachi Marshall Exceeding Expectations Ahead Of Season Opener

When Florida State signed JUCO Player of the Year and national champion quarterback Malachi Marshall in February, most figured he wouldn't factor heavily into the team's plans in 2026.

After all, Marshall didn't enroll until the summer, and was joining a room that included Ashton Daniels and Kevin Sperry. Daniels is entering his fifth season at the FBS level, while Sperry has a year of experience in Florida State's offense.

Not to mention, Marshall is a junior and was eligible for a redshirt, so the Seminoles could keep him for three years, instead of two.

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The plans have shifted rapidly over the last couple of months. Marshall has impressed the coaching staff since his arrival. Though he did miss a few preseason practices due to injury, he's a natural passer and appears to have a solid understanding of the game.

Along with his performance, the NCAA recently instituted a new 5-for-5 eligibility rule. That means Marshall doesn't need to redshirt to stay at Florida State for three years, and instead of boxing him into a four-game window, the Seminoles can utilize him as needed.

FSU QB Malachi Marshall Ahead Of Schedule

Malachi Marshall/IG

Head coach Mike Norvell consistently spoke highly when asked about Marshall during fall camp.

That continued into game week, with Norvell harping on the amount of information the new quarterback has consumed in the last two and a half months.

"He's done a great job coming in," Norvell said. "Just like anybody coming in late May, June it's a tidal wave of information, and just for all that he's had to consume, the work that he's had to put in, learning a new language, obviously, the repetition, making sure that you can go out there and just operate the way that he has, it's been impressive. I like the way that he's performed."

Norvell stated that Marshall has exceeded expectations, and he's also gained 18 pounds, bulking up his slight frame.

Marshall is listed at 168 pounds on the roster, so he's probably in the mid 180s at the moment.

"I think Malachi has actually, I mean, he's come in and to say he exceeded expectations," Norvell said. "I've been really pleased with what I've seen."

"Even his physical development. He's not the biggest guy in the world," Norvell added. "He's already gained 18 pounds since he's been here, being able to help some of the concerns that I had when he first came in, but now that you don't have the redshirt and there's 3 years, he's put himself in a position to be able to play, and I'm definitely excited about his continued growth."

Norvell also offered an update on Sperry, who was inconsistent throughout the preseason.

Marshall and Sperry are pushing each other for the backup job, with Norvell yet to confirm Florida State's QB2. The Seminoles chose not to publicly release a depth chart on Monday and don't have plans to do so this season, except on game days.

"I think Kevin (Sperry) is continuing to grow and continuing to show his ability," Norvell said. "There were some up-and-down days there for him early in camp, which I kind of alluded to, but I think those guys have really helped pick each other up, and I like that quarterback room of how they are together."

"It is competition, and ultimately, we know Ashton's (Daniels) the starting quarterback, and he's going out there and everything that he can do to put us in a position to win," Norvell continued.

While Ashton Daniels is Florida State's starter, Marshall and Sperry can't afford to take a backseat.

Both players have to remain ready, as they are potentially one play away from having their number called.

"If something happens, obviously, guys are battling to see that they're showing the trust, that they're showing the capability, that they're going to have a football team that's ready to rally behind the things that they've shown in practice, in preparation, and what they're doing," Norvell said. "I think we've got a great group in that."

The Florida State Seminoles kick off their 2026 season against the New Mexico State Aggies on Saturday, August 29. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET on The CW.

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