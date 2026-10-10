The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Florida State at Louisville

The Florida State Seminoles took to the road to face the Louisville Cardinals on Friday in search of their first road win since 2023.

While their issues remain apparent, the program needed a conference statement to regain its footing. Unfortunately, for the Seminoles, that was for the home team in Kentucky.

FSU quarterback Ashton Daniels was 21/37 for 239 yards and two touchdowns, and broke a Florida State record for most rushing scores by a QB in program history.

Alas, it was enough, as the Seminoles failed in all aspects.

The Good: A Strong Start

Oct 9, 2026; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Micahi Danzy (8) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the Louisville Cardinals at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Carter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Florida State jumped out to a 14-0 lead but failed to keep its foot on the gas. A bigger question is how the Seminoles recover from adversity.

After its second drive, FSU scored once and then punted five times in a row. The Cardinals seemed to adjust, while the Seminoles stuck to whatever was working at the time.

The Bad: Execution When Momentum Was On The Line

Louisville Cardinals head coach Jeff Brohm greets Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell before ACC college football at L&N Stadium in Louisville, Kentucky. Oct. 9, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

To be fair, if Florida State had converted on the 4th down inside the red zone in the second quarter, this would be a different conversation. However, the failed conversion completely shifted the game's momentum and gave the Cardinals a reason to believe they could win.

Those types of decisions and performances change games, and afterward, the Seminoles let UL's play-callers capitalize on it, remaining scoreless until the game was out of reach.

Giving up over 500 total yards of offense is not winning football. Losing 13 consecutive road games is a different story, but it still belongs in this conversation.

The Ugly: FSU's Run Defense

Sep 19, 2026; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Lotzeir Brooks (3) makes a catch against Florida State Seminoles defensive line Daniel Lyons (5) during the first half at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Leong-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Louisville overwhelmed the Seminoles on the ground, turning a promising opening quarter into another frustrating road defeat.

In the fourth quarter, the Cardinals had already piled up 356 rushing yards, and finished just shy of 400. Isaac Brown accounted for 235 of them, exposing a Florida State defense that could not contain Louisville’s most productive weapon.

For Tony White’s unit, the performance raises another question about consistency. Florida State showed enough early to take control, then failed to provide the stops necessary to keep the game competitive.

The most troubling part was Florida State’s inability to stop the bleeding. Once Louisville established its ground game, the Seminoles showed little resistance, allowing the Cardinals to dictate the game.

Every defensive stop became more urgent as the offense struggled.

The Seminoles now look ahead to face off against the Miami Hurricanes on the road on Saturday, October 17.

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