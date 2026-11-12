Jordan Travis Fires Back at Former FSU Players Who Criticized Mike Norvell

Former Florida State star quarterback Jordan Travis remembers who gave him a chance when he was struggling at Florida State.

Although not recruited by former head coach Mike Norvell, the Louisville transfer went on to set multiple records in Tallahassee, Florida, and became a beloved figure among the Florida State faithful.

When the Seminoles ultimately let go of Norvell after back-to-back losing seasons, the quarterback who helped FSU hoist their 16th ACC Championship Trophy clapped back at criticisms about the man who made that possible.

Travis Says Criticism Got Personal

Oct 14, 2023; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Jordan Travis (13) and running back Trey Benson (3) before the game against the Syracuse Orange at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Travis acknowledged there was room to debate how Norvell coached and developed players at Florida State. What bothered him was hearing former teammates question Norvell’s integrity.

“I see former teammates of mine coming after the person that Mike Norvell was, and I will never respect that, and I won’t stand for that,” Travis said on Travis Takes Two.

Norvell and former offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham trusted him early in his FSU career. He also said he felt responsible for his struggles during those years and expected other players to take the same ownership, calling some outspoken players in and out of the program "soft."

“Obviously, we see these guys that are coming out and putting Coach Norvell on blast, and I've been very vocal on this podcast. I feel like the players these days and, even in my day and age, players are getting soft. They talk about development and 'he didn't develop me' and this and that. At some point, you gotta take ownership. When you go home, what'd you put into your body? How much film are you watching? How much time are you putting into the weight room?"

Jordan Travis and Corey Fuller address Mike Norvell's former players' remarks about their experience 👀 pic.twitter.com/E7vXgTH4VY — Travis Take Two (@travistaketwo) November 11, 2026

Travis said he still talks with several former teammates in a group chat. Since the firing, he said, they’ve been sharing some of their favorite memories from Norvell’s tenure and talking about how he brought players from different places together.

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Corey Fuller Explains Why He Stood Behind Mike Norvell

Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell watches from the sidelines. The Florida State Seminoles lead the New Mexico State Aggies 17-7 at the half on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Norvell hired Corey Fuller as Florida State’s director of football relations in 2022, and Fuller said he gave him the flexibility to be there for his son as long as he took care of his work. Fuller said Norvell kept his word, and that mattered to him as much as the chance to return to his alma mater.

“That man came in every day with the same spirit to work hard to make Florida State better,” Fuller said.

Fuller said players can leave the same program with very different experiences. He asked those criticizing Norvell to ask themselves whether or not they had done everything they could to improve during their time in Tallahassee.

"The reality of it is that players need to focus on their future and where they're at in life. He's going to get another job, whether or not it is going to be an offensive coordinator (somewhere)." Fuller continued. "I'm not talking about the neighbor next door that has everything, and I'm still trying to get. What does that do? But I bet if you look at those players who are talking, most of them are disgruntled players. Go look at what they did when they were here."

Travis also made it clear where he stands as Florida State searches for its next head coach. “I’m going to support whoever the heck comes into this building because I’m a Florida State fan at the end of the day,” he said.

The Seminoles are now slated to face Pitt this Friday under interim head coach Rick Stockstill as the university continues its coaching search. The game will be broadcast on ESPN at 7:00 p.m. ET.

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