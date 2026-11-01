Live Updates: Florida State Fires Football Coach Mike Norvell

The writing has been on the wall for a long time. Mike Norvell had been working on borrowed time at Florida State for well over a year, spared largely by a buyout of nearly $50 million that dates back to the Seminoles’ remarkable 2023 season, a 13–1 campaign that feels like a lifetime ago for the fans in Tallahassee. The school elected to fire Norvell on Sunday, after a blowout loss to Clemson.

Norvell leaves with a 41–39 record with FSU, but went just 10–22 in the last three seasons.

Each game had become a fresh referendum on Norvell’s career at Florida State. After a dominant 38–7 win over Virginia, which moved the Seminoles’ record to 3–2 with tight losses to good Alabama and SMU teams, there seemed to be a flicker of hope that he might get the program back to respectability and stave off the reaper for at least another year.

That hope quickly dissipated over the next few weeks with a blowout loss to Louisville, a controversial overtime loss to rival Miami and on Saturday, a decisive defeat against fellow struggling ACC power Clemson.

Just days ago, Florida State president Richard McCullough wrote a letter to the program’s supporters, in which he addressed the future of the athletic department. Norvell’s situation was not directly addressed, but served as a pretty clear subtext to his statement, which comes amid a search for the program’s athletic director.

“We have been evaluating every aspect of our athletics organization, including defining the role, responsibilities, and expectations for our next Athletics Director,” he wrote. “That work requires honest assessments, difficult conversations, and a realistic analysis of the immense changes and challenges in athletics over the past several years. That work is nearing completion, which means we will be able to begin the search for a new Athletics Director soon. Our vision has not changed. Florida State should compete for championships, develop exceptional student-athletes, attract outstanding coaches and personnel, and operate with the resources, leadership, and commitment necessary to succeed at the highest level of college athletics.

“That standard is not negotiable.”

Now, the school will search for both a new football coach and athletic director to try and restore that standard, a fairly existential issue for the program given its clear desire to return to national championship contention and draw interest from outside the ACC, as stratification between college sports’ major conferences continues to grow.

Follow along below as we bring you news and updates from Florida State’s coaching change, and where the program goes from here after Norvell’s dismissal. —Dan Lyons

Live updates on what’s next for Florida State