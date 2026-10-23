Jordan Travis Goes Off on ACC Officiating After FSU Loss to Miami

Media, fans, and national outlets continue to express disdain over the ending to Florida State's 43-35 double-overtime loss to Miami last weekend.

The Seminoles took No. 3 Miami to the wire last Saturday before falling in a rivalry game with a more than controversial finish. A holding penalty erased wide receiver Micahi Danzy’s apparent touchdown, and officials ruled the Seminoles’ next pass to wideout Duce Robinson an interception, a decision they upheld after review.

Former FSU star quarterback Jordan Travis had plenty to say about those final moments. On the Travis Take Two podcast, Travis called the holding penalty “absolute trash” and criticized the officiating that denied the Seminoles a chance to attempt a game-tying two-point conversion.

Travis Blasts Holding Call That Erased Danzy’s Touchdown

Oct 17, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles defensive line Mandrell Desir (3) looks on from the bench against the Miami Hurricanes during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On fourth-and-21 from Miami’s 36-yard line in the second overtime, Ashton Daniels connected with Micahi Danzy for an apparent touchdown. Officials flagged left tackle Xavier Chaplin for holding, wiping out the score and giving Florida State a fourth-and-31.

Travis argued that the decision deprived the Seminoles of a chance to finish the game on the field.

“That ref wanted to make an impact in a big-time game, and he ruined something that could have been a really special ending to a game,” Travis said. "But you still have to go for the two. If we go down and we lose by two points, then it's like 'let's give it to Miami,' but now we have to live with what could have been."

The worst holding call of the year.



How on earth do officials not understand THIS is a tackle winning his rep? @colecubelic pic.twitter.com/15XXlgQEBr — Three Tech Pod 🎙 (@ThreeTechPod) October 18, 2026

Up to that point, there had been two holding penalties called: one on the opening play of the game against FSU wide receiver Jayvan Boggs, and another that was declined by Miami as they elected to choose an illegal forward pass late in the second quarter.

The former FSU quarterback also questioned the timing of the flag, saying it was thrown after Daniels had released the pass and absorbed a hit and that he thought it was going to be on Miami for roughing the passer.

"If you're not calling holding calls the entire game, ok, don't call holding calls the entire game," Travis continued.

Jordan and Devon Travis on the end of Miami vs FSU 👀 pic.twitter.com/q9vySof4Su — Travis Take Two (@travistaketwo) October 22, 2026

Travis Credits Daniels With Touchdown

Oct 17, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Ashton Daniels (14) celebrates with running back Quintrevion Wisner (5) after a touchdown during the second quarter against the Miami Hurricanes at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Facing fourth-and-31, Daniels threw toward Robinson in the end zone, where Miami safety Bryce Fitzgerald was credited with an interception. Officials upheld the ruling after review, ending the game.

Travis argued that Robinson had control of the ball and questioned how possession was determined as the players came down.

“If you’re going to wait to see who has the ball at the end of the pile, it’s not a fumble. It’s a freaking catch or not,” Travis said. “And both of them had control, if you want to say it.”

Did FSU get robbed last night? https://t.co/q59yV5UNT2 — Mark Blankenbaker (@UofLSheriff50) October 18, 2026

Travis praised Daniels, who officially finished with 298 passing yards and four passing touchdowns, along with 31 rushing yards and another score.

“We lost the game, but Ashton Daniels played his heart out, and I respect him,” Travis said.

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