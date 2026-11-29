The Florida State Seminoles and Georgia have come together to bring Glenn Schumann to Tallahassee, Florida, to take the helm after parting ways with former head coach Mike Norvell in November.

Many current and former players have reacted positively to the news of the hire, but one player in particular, who has become an FSU household name, has had rave reviews about Schumann coming on board.

Jordan Travis Thinks It's The Right Hire

Florida State Seminoles quarterback Jordan Travis (13) is lifted up by Florida State Seminoles offensive lineman Darius Washington (76) after scoring a touchdown during a game against UMass this season. Syndication Tallahassee Democrat | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“That is great. I am so excited. Just bringing that mindset and that physicality and everything that Georgia is about right now," Travis said on Travis Take Two. "Everything that football team is about. This hard-nosed football team that fights their butt off, I think it is the right hire.”

Jordan and Devon Travis react to the news of Glenn Schumann becoming Florida State's newest head coach 👀



NEW episode of TTT is out NOW - go watch 🍿 pic.twitter.com/xexh1QUSF5 — Travis Take Two (@travistaketwo) November 25, 2026

Travis and Seminole fans have a lot of expectations for Schumann, and his resume gives the garnet and gold faithful a lot of promise.

The Georgia Bulldogs are ranked No. 1 in the country, and UGA's defense ranks No. 6 nationally overall. Schumann's accolades include six national titles and numerous NFL additions, including 12 first-round selections and three Butkus Award Winners.

Glenn Schumann Brings Championship Experience to Florida State

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Jan 9, 2023; Inglewood, CA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Glenn Schumann against the TCU Horned Frogs during the CFP national championship game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Travis’ optimism comes as Florida State turns to a coach who has spent nearly two decades working under Nick Saban and Kirby Smart.

Schumann coached Georgia’s inside linebackers throughout his 11 seasons in Athens, Georgia. The Bulldogs allowed an average of 16.5 points per game during his five seasons as defensive coordinator.

For Schumann, the next challenge is translating that experience into wins as a first-time head coach. His staff choices, particularly on offense, and his ability to recruit and develop talent will help determine how quickly the Seminoles can contend in the ACC again.

Schumann’s connection to Florida State stretches back to the program’s earliest days. His grandfather, Jack Haskin, served as an assistant coach during FSU’s inaugural football season. Haskin also founded the university’s Flying High Circus that year and was inducted into the Florida State Athletics Hall of Fame, leaving a legacy that goes well beyond the football field.

He built his own coaching career under Saban at Alabama, spending eight seasons with the Crimson Tide.

Schumann's first official press conference will take place at Noon on Sunday inside the Champions Club.

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