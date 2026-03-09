Mike Norvell Provides Injury Updates After First FSU's Spring Practice

Day one of Florida State's spring camp is in the books as the Seminoles ramp up practice ahead of the upcoming season. While the pads don't come on until Friday, the rigorous offseason training the 2026 FSU football team has undergone has brought on some unsuspected injuries ahead of spring.

Head coach Mike Norvell met with the media on Monday to discuss Florida State's first practice and gave a quick update on the team's health.

Three Players to Miss Extensive Practice Time

Although Norvell didn't disclose the nature of the injuries, redshirt senior defensive tackle Jordan Sanders, true freshman defensive end Cam Brooks, and freshman quarterback Jaden O'Neal are all projected to miss spring camp, with both Brooks and O'Neal's return dates extending well into the fall.

"Jordan Sanders, Cam Brooks, and Jaden O’Neal will all be out for this spring. As we look at, a couple of them, we are expecting Jordan to be back here this summer," Norvell said. "Cam will probably be a little bit more extensive. [We're probably looking at] midway through the season. We definitely have a plan right now of thinking about four games for him here this next year."

Depending on Brooks' rehabilitation progress, Florida State expects him to return later in the 2026 season and redshirt his first year, while O'Neal will miss the upcoming season entirely.

"Jayden O’Neal will actually miss this upcoming fall. So he’ll be out, um, you know, something that you came in with, and, um, you know, we’re able to, uh, you start the process for his rehabilitation."

How the Injuries Impact Florida State This Spring

Jordan Sanders is a veteran player with 36 games under his belt. At 6'4'', 305 pounds, Florida State needs solid depth and rotation in the trenches up front with star defensive lineman Darrell Jackson, Jr., headed to the NFL. As a transfer, the 15 practices missed could set Sanders back in the early stages of the base install under defensive coordinator Tony White.

For Brooks, as a true freshman, the spring is important; however, the defensive end room is seemingly locked in with both Mandrell and Darryll Desir in the fold. The fact that they are considering a redshirt will only give him another year of eligibility and another offseason to prepare for 2027.

The quarterback room remains a significant question mark, with Ashton Daniels widely considered to win the starting role over Kevin Sperry. The depth behind those two includes Malachi Marshall and Dean DeNobile, and before O'Neal's injury, the three were expected to land in reserve/backup roles. O'Neals absence will likely impact practices and depth on the scout team as he recovers.

