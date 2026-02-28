Why FSU Football’s 2026 Schedule Leaves No Margin for Error

The Florida State Seminoles are looking for redemption in 2026 after back-to-back losing seasons. Bouncing back after a 5-7 record and a 2-10 program low a year prior won't be easy, and looking ahead to next fall could present a bigger challenge for head coach Mike Norvell.

Early Tests Could Alter Florida State's Season Perception

Oct 18, 2025; Stanford, California, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell reacts to the conversation with the referee during the fourth quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-Imagn Images | Stan Szeto-Imagn Images

The Seminoles ran out of the tunnel in 2025 with something to prove and delivered immediately, knocking off No. 8 Alabama 31–17 in a landmark win. Toppling the Crimson Tide sent shockwaves through college football, though the two programs ultimately trended in opposite directions as the season went on.

This time, the Seminoles will host a SMU Mustangs team coming off a 9-4 season on Monday, September 7, before heading to Tuscaloosa, Alabama, after a bye to finish their home-and-home series against the Crimson Tide. Another win over Alabama would calm some critics, but FSU needs to start conference play in the win column and avoid an early momentum swing in the wrong direction.

Road Games Haven't Been Easy for the Seminoles

Nov 30, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide fans cheer on their team during the second quarter against the Auburn Tigers at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Will McLelland-Imagn Images | Will McLelland-Imagn Images

FSU has not won a road contest since 2023. With losses to Virginia, Clemson, Stanford, NC State, and Florida last year, there is no room for error on the road for the Seminoles this time around.

Florida State hosts Virginia after (what should be) a win over Central Arkansas, which will start somewhat of a crucible of games at Louisville and at Miami, returning home to host the Clemson Tigers; all three teams will be in the hunt for the ACC. The Seminoles made changes to their off-field staff to help mitigate some of their foundational travel structure as lessons were learned over the past two seasons.

ESPN recently listed the Hurricanes as a season-defining game for the Seminoles. Arriving in Coral Gables with momentum should set the stage for a prime-time rivalry matchup. Heading to Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, to face Boston College in early winter will be no easy task either, and the Seminoles will have to follow that up with a game at Pitt on November 13.

Four teams on Florida State’s schedule are listed in NCAA.com’s early preseason Top 25: Louisville (No. 16), Alabama (No. 17), SMU (No. 18), and Miami (No. 21). In a 12-team playoff era, one loss doesn’t end a season. But two before November might.

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State throughout the year.