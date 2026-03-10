Mike Norvell Reveals One Standout After Day 1 of Spring Practice

The Florida State Seminoles' spring camp kicked off on Monday with 15 practices to work with ahead of summer workouts. Head coach Mike Norvell met with the media afterward and provided key updates on the quarterback competition, the overall health of the roster, and which leaders have stood out this offseason.

Norvell named a few defenders who have either taken the next step in their development or transferred into the program and hit the ground running. Linebackers Chris Jones, Blake Nichelson, and Mikhi Gbayor were mentioned, along with one player who has emerged as a vocal leader in the secondary.

Safety Ashlynd Barker Stands Out After Day 1

Ashlynd Barker | Instagram.com

The Florida State defensive backfield will have some much-needed competition after losing key contributors in the secondary through the last NCAA Transfer Portal cycle. With players like Earl Little, Jr., and Edwin Joseph moving on to different programs. A vocal leader will have to emerge this spring, and Norvell believes Barker has taken that next step.

"Ashlynd Barker has been as vocal and active as what I've seen of him over the last three years. And I mean, I think he's really putting himself in position, and some of the newcomers that we've added into that room, I love. I think I'm going to let them continue to put it on film and showcase what they can do, especially when we get pads on and all that. I really like that defensive backfield group, and it's good to see them work."

Barker has taken on a larger voice in the secondary and is positioning himself for an even bigger role, though the coaching staff plans to let the competition play out once the Seminoles begin practicing in full pads this Friday.

The 6'3'', 218-pound Columbus, Georgia, native has appeared in 36 games, totalling 78 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, and an interception. Last season, he finished second on the team with a career-high 48 tackles, with five tackles for loss, and 3.5 sacks.

Defensive Backfield Still Taking Shape This Spring

Ashlynd Barker | Instagram.com

With defensive back Ja'Bril Rawls expected to miss spring camp, it opens up the competition yet again for both newcomers and veterans alike. Florida State brought in transfers Ma'Khi Jones, Nehemiah Chandler, and Karson Hobbs through the transfer portal and also returns redshirt junior K.J. Kirkland to a group looking to establish consistent play in the secondary.

As the newcomers adjust to defensive coordinator Tony White's scheme, leadership from veterans like Barker could prove pivotal in stabilizing a secondary looking for an identity. The next 13 practices will help the coaching staff develop a clearer picture of how the rotation will ultimately take shape this fall.

