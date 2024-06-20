Former FSU Football Standout Wins UFL Championship With Birmingham Stallions
Former Florida State defensive lineman Marvin Wilson recently helped the Birmingham Stallions of the UFL (United Football League) win their third spring football title in a row. The Stallions won the last two USFL championships before the league merged with the XFL, creating the UFL.
The Stallions defeated the San Antonio Brahmas by a score of 25-0. Wilson recorded a tackle in the championship game.
During the 2024 season, Marvin Wilson appeared in every game. He recorded at least one tackle in every contest. In total, the former FSU standout showcased 23 tackles and a sack (two half-sacks).
Wilson has had an interesting career. He decided to return to Tallahassee for his senior year despite being touted as a possible day-one pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. During the 2020 season at Florida State, however, things didn’t go as planned.
Before the season even started, Wilson called out then-newly hired head coach Mike Norvell for what he believed to be “a lie” regarding Norvell’s comments to the media surrounding how he communicated with his team following the death of George Floyd. The team veteran and Norvell reportedly made amends.
Wilson only played in 6 games as he battled injury but did end up blocking three kicks, including two against Georgia Tech in the heartbreaking season opener. In his final season, he recorded 17 tackles, two tackles for loss, and one sack.
After going undrafted, Wilson signed with the Cleveland Browns but ended up with the Philadelphia Eagles during the 2021 and 2022 seasons. He played in two games and recorded seven tackles.
Despite the ups and downs, Marvin Wilson can forever be called a champion.
