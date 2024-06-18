Can FSU Football's Rushing Attack Improve In 2024 Despite The Departure Of Trey Benson?
The Florida State Seminoles will look a little different on offense this season as many of the stars from last year's ACC Championship team have gone on to the NFL. One of the major players of the 2023 offense was running back Trey Benson, who was drafted in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft by the Arizona Cardinals. Another major piece that will be missing from the FSU rushing attack is quarterback Jordan Travis, who accounted for 279 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground last season.
Head coach Mike Norvell is known for being adaptive to his roster. He has had massive success in identifying talent both from the high school ranks and through the NCAA Transfer Portal and there is still a ton of gas left in the running back room.
Players like redshirt senior Lawrance Toafili, who ran for 463 yards and four touchdowns last year, will likely lead the charge. Toafili was the ACC Championship Game MVP and is the most experienced running back in Norvell's offense. Redshirt senior Caziah Holmes also returns, and Florida State added Alabama transfer Roydell Williams, who showed promise during spring camp.
With the loss of Rodney Hill to the transfer portal, redshirt freshman Samuel Singleton, Jr., has stepped up in the offseason and looks to be living up to his 4-star ranking. FSU added an All-American in Jaylin Lucas who has blazing speed when he gets through the tackles and into the open field. Freshman running back Kam Davis already looks the part and will definitely be in the rotation as the season progresses.
The 'Noles also return a veteran-laden offensive line that has collectively started 190 games at the FBS level. The newcomers there, Florida transfer Richie Leonard IV, Harvard transfer Rizy, and Alabama transfer T.J. Ferguson have a ton of experience to replace Casey Roddick and D'Mitri Emmanuel.
A big piece of the picture will be how mobile quarterback DJ Uiagalelei can be in the offense. He is certainly a runner, and at 6'4'', 252 pounds, he is tough to bring down. Adding that element will make the team more productive. A strong run game surrounding him will only enhance his ability in the offense to take big shots downfield and take the pressure off the running backs who are explosive in their own right.
While fall camp will give us more insight into the design of the 2024 team, there are pieces in place to ensure that a drop in ground production isn't likely and that the running game will be a weapon for the Seminoles.
In short, the answer is yes. Florida State has added a ton of talent through recruiting and the portal but there are still question marks to be answered before the 'Noles face off against Georgia Tech in Dublin, Ireland on August 24.
