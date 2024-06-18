Nole Gameday

Five FSU Football Contests Included In Sportsbook's CFB 'Games Of The Year' Spreads

The Seminoles are also projected to enter the 2024 regular season with a win total over/under at 9.5.

Apr 20, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Hykeem Williams (8) runs the ball during the Spring Showcase at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports / Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports
Circa Sports has released its 2024 college football “Games of the Year” spreads which include five Florida State contests. In four of those games, FSU is the favorite including twice as the road team (-9 at SMU, -2 at Miami). However, in this list, the Seminoles are road underdogs against Notre Dame (-2).

The ND-FSU matchup is already slated for a primetime (7:30) television slot on NBC.

The ’Noles are also listed as a four-point home favorite against Clemson in Tallahassee and an 11-point home favorite against UF. Weirdly enough, none of the spreads on the list include half-point lines, all of them are whole numbers.

Last month, Circa Sports released their win total over/under odds for the 2024 season. The sportsbook has Florida State with some interesting odds as the Seminoles are a -115 favorite to reach 10 wins or more (9 ½) while maintaining odds of -105 to reach nine wins or less.

FSU’s over/under line at 9 ½ is equivalent to or better than the odds of teams such as Alabama (9 ½), Auburn (7 ½), Clemson (9 ½), Florida (5), Kansas State (9), Louisville (8 ½), LSU (9), Miami (9), Michigan (9), Missouri (9), NC State (8 ½), Ole Miss (9 ½), and Tennessee (9), among others.

There were only six teams that received better lines than Florida State. Those teams include Georgia (10 ½), Notre Dame (10), Ohio State (10 ½), Oregon (10 ½), Penn State (10), and Texas (10 ½).

The Seminoles will look to exceed (or maybe just maintain) expectations in 2024 to ensure their spot in the newly expanded 12-team College Football Playoff.

