New York Jets DE Jermaine Johnson II to Hold Youth Football Camp in Tallahassee
Former Florida State star and now New York Jets defensive end Jermaine Johnson II spent one season in Tallahassee, becoming an All-American. He was eventually drafted in the first round and became a Pro Bowl selection in 2024.
His love for the university and the city of Tallahassee never wavered. He has been consistently helping the coaching staff and program both in front of and behind the scenes. Johnson continues to give back to the community and has teamed up with FlexWork Sports Management to hold a youth camp on campus at the Dunlap Athletic Training Facility this summer.
The camp is set to take place on July 16 from 12:00-4:00 p.m. and is available to boys and girls from the ages of 6-13. Food will be provided by Raising Cane's for the campers and registration can be found here.
"Over the course of the day, former Florida State and current New York star Defensive Lineman, Jermaine Johnson and our coaches will provide your child with valuable football knowledge and hands-on instruction in a fun, high-energy, positive environment," an excerpt from their website reads. "Camp activities will include lectures, fundamental skill and competitive stations. All campers will be grouped according to age to ensure proper levels of competition and instruction."
FlexWork Sports' goal is to connect professional athletes with youth and make it affordable for all demographics. According to their website, NCAA compliance restricts high school players from attending their events.
Johnson led the ACC in both tackles for loss (18) and sacks (12) during his lone season at FSU. He also had two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery, and 70 tackles earning him ACC Defensive Player of the Year. He had 7.5 sacks, an interception, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery with the Jets last season as he continues to become a star in New York.
