Former FSU Football Defender And Son Of Seminole Legend Transfers Out Of Tallahassee

In April, former Florida State football defensive back Jaden Floyd entered the transfer portal. On Friday, Floyd announced that he has committed to Carson-Newman, a Division II school in Jefferson City, Tennessee.
The redshirt junior will have two years of eligibility remaining. Jaden is the son of FSU football legend and color commentator for Seminole IMG Sports Network, William Floyd.
On social media, Jaden Floyd said “The Show Goes on.”
“The Show Goes on. Excited for the Next Chapter. Thank You God! Let’s Work. #TalonsUp.”
As a walk-on and scout team player at FSU, Floyd appeared in the second game of the 2023 season against Southern Mississippi. He recorded a tackle as the Seminoles won 66-13.
Floyd previously released a statement announcing his intention to enter the portal.
“First off, I would just like to start out by thanking the Most High for blessing me with this opportunity. Ever since I was 5 years old, a good amount of my life revolved around Florida State. You can ask anyone that has been around me throughout my journey, from running around Doak as a kid to running out of the tunnel for the first time against Notre Dame my freshman year, I knew that I wanted to be a part of such a legendary program and make my presence felt during my time here. But I’m a firm believer that the Lord guides you into these journeys to lead you to the next big thing. With that being said, after long talks with God, my family, and careful thought and consideration, I will be entering the transfer portal with two years of eligibility,” Floyd wrote.
“Thank you to my family for continuing to be there for me through everything. Thank you coach Norvell, coach Fuller, coach Surtain, and coach Woodson for giving me the opportunity to play for the Noles," Floyd continued. "Thank you to everyone involved with FSU athletics as well for the endless love and relationships … And lastly, to my teammates, thank you for pushing me each and everyday, and becoming my lifelong brothers which made this decision hard to make. Continue to climb and to get that 1% each and every day. I will forever bleed Garnet & Gold, and I will forever be grateful to forever call myself a Florida State Seminole. Doak boy for life! J Floyd out – Love 39.”
In 2022, he was one of six recipients of the team’s Bill McGrotha Award, presented by the Tallahassee QB Club to the top humanitarians on the squad.
The elder Floyd was a fullback at Florida State for three years including the 1993 national championship season, his last with the program. He played in 35 games and recorded 933 scrimmage yards and scored 20 touchdowns for the Seminoles.
William Floyd was selected 28th overall in the 1994 NFL Draft by the San Francisco 49ers and helped them win a Super Bowl in 1995. He played in 90 NFL games over seven seasons and scored 25 touchdowns.
