NFL Insider Claims It's 'Premature' To Name Jordan Travis As Heir Apparent To Aaron Rodgers
Jordan Travis spent five seasons at Florida State after transferring to the program with one season at Louisville under his belt. He spent each of his five seasons with the Seminoles showing continuous growth and playing a key role in turning the program around and helping it reclaim an elite status.
Travis had an incredible final two seasons at Florida State, and his most recent year included going 12-0 in games he appeared in. The dual-threat star quarterback threw for 2,756 passing yards, 20 touchdowns and just two interceptions during the 2023 college football season.
The incredible season and record-breaking college career led to Travis being selected in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, landing with the New York Jets. The problem? The Jets have a quarterback in Aaron Rodgers, one of the NFL's best in recent history. Travis is set to be developed and won't touch the field right away.
ESPN insider Rich Cimini broke down when Travis could see the field at the NFL level, and whether or not he's the answer under center when Rodgers' time with the Jets is up.
"Travis is not expected to play in 2024. Everything about the decision to pick him was based on the long term. The Jets are hopeful that Travis will be back on the field for training camp, but the plan is to have him sit and learn from Aaron Rodgers and Tyrod Taylor," Cimini wrote.
Learning from two veteran quarterbacks is beneficial. Travis will be able to do so while also getting back to 100 percent health and productivity on the field. Watching how they create winning habits will help Travis potentially carve out a future role. Cimini doesn't believe Travis has the title of being Rodgers' eventual successor just yet, though.
"It's premature to say Travis is Rodgers' heir apparent, though he said he does "think about that a lot," Cimini wrote. "The Jets see him as a developing quarterback with quick eyes, a compact delivery and the ability to play on schedule even though his strength is making off-platform plays. Travis can learn at a relaxed pace, a luxury the Jets' previous young quarterbacks didn't have."
The former Florida State star quarterback will eventually see the field, and he's going to have to capitalize on the opportunity if he wants to carve out a starting role in the NFL. He's looking at a big opportunity, but when he has a chance to see the field, he's got to be prepared.
Rodgers is getting old. He's coming off an achilles injury, one that would have been career-ending years ago. The Jets are smart to have a plan in place for when his production is no longer the same or it's time for him to hand the cleats up. Whether the former Seminole is the answer for when that time comes is yet to be seen.
