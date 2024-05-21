FSU Football Ranks Highly in ESPN's Post Spring Top 25 Rankings
Exiting the spring, the Florida State Seminoles are continuing to pick up steam heading toward the 2024 college football season. After the team lost so much talent to the NFL Draft, it was unknown what the team might look like heading into this next fall.
Needless to say, Florida State head coach Mike Norvell reloaded in the transfer portal quite well. He filled the most important position, landing Oregon State transfer quarterback DJ Uiagalelei while bringing in playmakers on both sides of the ball.
With this, the Seminoles are picking up some recognition and setting up nicely for the upcoming season. ESPN released its post-spring Top 25 rankings on Monday which saw Florida State ranked No. 11 in the nation.
"Seminoles coach Mike Norvell has utilized the transfer portal as well as anyone in the FBS, and he once again turned over FSU's roster after it finished unbeaten and was left out of the CFP in 2023," Mark Schlabach wrote. "Former Oregon State quarterback DJ Uiagalelei seemed to pick up the offense well in the spring. Transfer Malik Benson (Alabama) emerged as one of his favorite targets, and Lawrance Toafili and Roydell Williams (Alabama) led the running game."
There seems to be confidence in the offseason, even with the likes of Jordan Travis, Keon Coleman, Johnny Wilson and Trey Benson headed to the NFL and no longer being with the Seminoles. Florida State has weapons and an experienced quarterback, which could help the team transition into a new era with ease.
The offensive side of the ball isn't the only one where Florida State reloaded and brought in some special win-now talents.
"Norvell believes defensive end Patrick Payton will emerge as one of the top pass-rushers in the FBS, and he'll have help from transfers Marvin Jones Jr. (Georgia), Tomiwa Durojaiye (West Virginia) and Sione Lolohea (Oregon State)," Schlabach continued. "Miami transfer Darrell Jackson Jr. is back to anchor the interior defensive line; the NCAA denied his eligibility waiver last year, causing him to miss the regular season."
There's a long list of contributors and breakout players for Florida State next season, but they're also littered with youth and depth, something that shouldn't fly under the radar as this team projects to be on the cusp of the top ten to start the new season.
With the expanded College Football Playoff field, which sees 12 teams make the playoffs, a No. 11 ranking would have Florida State as a playoff team. Another ACC Championship and a trip to the big dance would be a welcome bounce back after the Seminoles were snubbed from the final four-team playoff.
